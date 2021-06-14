PNC ARENA – RALEIGH
OCTOBER 7, 2021
RALEIGH, NC – Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA has announced a new date to their "50th Anniversary Tour" with a stop in Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena Thurs., Oct. 7, 2021.
Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
About ALABAMA
It's been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It's a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music. Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for ALABAMA's stellar career. The group introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. Five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities.
For more information on ALABAMA, visit thealabamaband.com.
About Outback Presents
Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans.
For more information on Outback Presents, visit outbackpresents.com.
