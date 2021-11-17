AEROSMITH DROPS PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING FROM 1971 ON VINYL AND LIMITED EDITION CASSETTE FOR RECORD STORE DAY NOV. 26
Get A Sneak Peak Of “Movin’ Out”
AEROSMITH – 1971: THE ROAD STARTS HEAR
AEROSMITH – 1971: THE ROAD STARTS HEAR
LOS ANGELES, CA – November 17, 2021 – On November 26, 2021, the four-time GRAMMY® winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith will release Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear (UMe), a rare and previously unheard rehearsal from 1971 as part of Record Store Day 2021, available locations HERE.
Recently discovered in the Aerosmith vaults, the original tape had not been touched in decades. This historic recording features seven extraordinary tracks showcasing the early, unbridled talent of the future Hall of Fame members including a nascent version of “Dream On,” which they would later record and release on their 1973 eponymous major label debut. Aerosmith is one of the few bands to chart with the same song 5 decades later, the song was a hit in 1973 reaching No. 59 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and re-entered the charts in 2020 at No. 4 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart.
The Road Starts Hear, produced by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Steve Berkowitz, available on both vinyl and as a limited edition cassette for Record Store Day, features previously unseen archived photos, images of the original tape box, and liner notes written by Rolling Stone’s David Fricke with new interviews and comments from the band about this long forgotten recording. As an early treat for fans, the raw adrenaline of the 1971 rehearsal recording of “Movin’ Out” is available exclusively on Aerosmith’s official YouTube channel.
The landmark early recording was made with Joe Perry’s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine in 1971 by Mark Lehman who owned the infamous van and became Aerosmith’s one man road crew, either in the band’s Boston rehearsal room in front of a few select friends, or at a rehearsal the band did during a soundcheck for an early show. All that is certain is that the tape captures a young, hungry rock band one year before being discovered and signing with Columbia Records and two years before their self-titled major label debut was released that helped catapult the band to one of the biggest rock acts of all time.
The Road Starts Hear features early recordings of gems such as “Somebody,” “Movin’ Out,” “Walkin’ The Dog,” “Mama Kin,” and an early version of Aerosmith’s classic ballad “Dream On,” all of which would later be recorded for their landmark debut. Other tracks include “Reefer Head Woman,” which would later be recorded for their 1979 album Night In The Ruts, and the track “Major Barbara,” a song that would be featured on their 1986 release Classics Live.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' on the Edge," and "Love in an Elevator," and launched extravagant record- shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida, and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring Aerosmith.
Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear Tracklisting:
SIDE A:
SIDE B:
Facebook/ Instagram/ YouTube
Spotify/ Apple
featured popular wire hot
AEROSMITH DROPS PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING FROM 1971
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Musicians
- Walt Disney Parks And Resorts
- Songs
- Youtube
- Aerosmith
- Night In The Ruts
- Walk This Way
- Love In An Elevator
- Barbara
- David Fricke
- Grammy
- Boston
- Steve Berkowitz
- Paris
- Los Angeles
- Perry Wollensak
- Florida
- Woman
- Mark Lehman
- Crazy
- Run Dmc
- Reefer Head
- Night In The Ruts, And The
- Disney
- Amazing
- Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
- Major
- On The Edge
- Las Vegas
- Fame
- Joe Perry
- Steven Tyler
- Numerous Boundaries
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- High Point Holiday Party comes to Truist Point
- THE GREENSBORO HIP HOP FESTIVAL FEATURING LUDACRIS, NELLY, CEELO GREEN AND YING YANG TWINS
- BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMS 2022 HEADLINE TOUR WITH TRIAD STOP
- Triad Honor Flight: First Flight in 10 Years Scheduled for Veterans Day 2021 from Piedmont Triad International Airport
- 2021 Christmas Parade Presented by the Jamestown Rotary
- Carolina Red Café: Serving coffee, pastries, memories and opportunity
- High Point's 44' Christmas Tree and Major Announcement
- 30th Annual Tanglewood Festival of Lights Presented by Lowes Foods
- The Queen of Music: The Carole King story comes to Tanger
- Wine dinner by Café Pasta and Etruscan Imports
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
If you watch enough old movies, you know that there are two types of bank robberies. The fir…
- Updated
Although technically incorrect, I was always taught that the polite way to address a Lt. Gov…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.