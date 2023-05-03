Today, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced their final outing — PEACE OUT™ — with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge audio technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour kicks off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, and includes two NC stops: PNC Arena in Raleigh, Sept. 24 and Spectrum Center in Charlotte, Oct. 17. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com/vip
The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Most recently, Aerosmith wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into Aerosmith’s groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band’s archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.
Ahead of the residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band’s 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.
For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit Aerosmith.com.
