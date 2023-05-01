AEROSMITH ANNOUNCE FAREWELL TOUR “PEACE OUT”™
ROCK ICONS’ HISTORIC LAST RUN
PNC ARENA – RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
SPECTRUM CENTER – CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 17, 2023
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE BLACK CROWES
Tickets On Sale This Friday, May 5 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com
AFTER 50 YEARS
10 WORLD TOURS
AND PLAYING FOR OVER 100 MILLION FANS…
IT’S TIME FOR ONE LAST GO
Today, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced their final outing – PEACE OUT™ – with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge audio technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour kicks off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, and includes two NC stops: PNC Arena in Raleigh, Sept. 24 and Spectrum Center in Charlotte, Oct. 17. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com/vip
The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Most recently, Aerosmith wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into Aerosmith’s groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band’s archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.
Ahead of the residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band’s 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.
For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit Aerosmith.com.
# # #
About Aerosmith
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," and "Love In An Elevator," and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.
About The Black Crowes
In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they’ve done everything a legendary rock group should do
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
About THX® Certified Live!
Founded by film maker George Lucas, and today run by music industry veteran Jason Fiber, THX, remains true to its mission to truthfully deliver the artist’s vision to audiences. THX is leveraging its 40 years expertise in acoustic design to optimize the state-of-the-art audio experience for the 40 city Aerosmith historical tour. THX works in partnership with production teams and sound engineers to optimize the audio system design, implementation and calibrate quality playback in acoustically hostile environments for live music performances. Through this process, THX Certification ensures concertgoers get the best acoustic experience possible at each large-venue event, faithful to the experience intended by this iconic band. For further information, please visit: https://www.thx.com/certification/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.