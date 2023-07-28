featured wire hot
Additional Performers Announced for the 2023 NC Folk Fest
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Appalachian Culture
- American Folk Music
- Culture Of The Southern United States
- The North Carolina Folk Festival
- Greensboro
- North Carolina
- Clogging
- Tap Dance
- Bluegrass Music
- Folk Music
- Banjo
- The Carolina Chocolate Drops
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Phil Wiggins
- America
- Steve Kruger
- Madison County
- Www.ncfolkfestival.com
- Us Embassy In South Africa
- Newport Folk Festival
- Mid-atlantic
- Fiddler , Vocalist
- Justin Harrington
- Southwest Virginia
- Aaron Ratcliffe
- Virginia
- Cedric Watson
- First Rapper
- The 2023 North Carolina Folk Festival
- Leyla Mccalla
- North Carolina Folk Festival’s Mission
- Josh Goforth
- Stony Creek
- Hip-hop
- Sarah Kate Morgan
- Boone
- New York
- Jake Blount
- South Africa
- Asheville
- Newport
- Brandon Holder
- Food
- Greenville
- Energy
- Black American Roots
- Washington, D.c.
- Hubby Jenkins
- Cascades Falls
- Harmony
- Giles County
- Grammy
- Rapper , Producer, Musician, And Songwriter
- Sufi Music
- United States
- South Asia
- Trevor Mckenzie
- Josh Goforth Bryan Mcdowell
- Western North Carolina
- Canada
- Foundsound
- Brooklyn
- Jamaica
- Musician
- Faith
- Traditional Creole Music
- Songwriter
- First Banjo-playing Rapper
- Greensboro Greensboro
- Appalachian Mountains
- The Grammy Award
- National Endowment For The Arts
- Kevin Doyle
- Ric Robertson Band
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Additional Performers Announced for the 2023 NC Folk Fest
- Marvelous Funkshun to Take the Stage at Tanglewood Park
- 8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 27 - Aug. 1, 2023
- The Yadkin Arts Council to present the Return of the Cinema Spectacular starting with a Free Screening of Jurassic World Dominion, August 12th at 2pm
- Registration is Open for Challenger Flag Football and Cheer
Most Popular
Articles
- Un-Friendly Rezoning: More than 200 residents show up for P&Z Commission meeting
- Greensboro Pride Announces Festival Sponsors
- 71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden charged with Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child and more
- HOT POUR: Bartender of the Week — Chloe Lee
- Parents: How to successfully navigate last-minute student loan shopping
- How hiring veterans with diverse experiences leads to higher returns in the workplace
- 6 tips to help you pay for your college education
- Champion Golfer of the Year a Two-Time Winner of AJGA Wyndham Invitational
- N.C. A&T Welcomes Four New Members to Board of Trustees
- Santikos Finalizes Purchase of Amstar Cinemas and The Grand Theatres
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Un-Friendly Rezoning: More than 200 residents show up for P&Z Commission meeting
- Greensboro Pride Announces Festival Sponsors
- 71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden charged with Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child and more
- HOT POUR: Bartender of the Week — Chloe Lee
- Parents: How to successfully navigate last-minute student loan shopping
- How hiring veterans with diverse experiences leads to higher returns in the workplace
- 6 tips to help you pay for your college education
- Champion Golfer of the Year a Two-Time Winner of AJGA Wyndham Invitational
- N.C. A&T Welcomes Four New Members to Board of Trustees
- Santikos Finalizes Purchase of Amstar Cinemas and The Grand Theatres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.