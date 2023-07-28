Additional Performers Announced for the 2023 NC Folk Fest

Seven performers join the lineup to be featured September 8-10 in Downtown Greensboro

Greensboro, N.C., July 28, 2023 — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced today the third group of performers who will appear on its stages in downtown Greensboro September 8, 9, and 10, 2023. 

A large-scale, free-admission, outdoor event, the NC Folk Fest celebrates the rich diversity of America’s roots and heritage, as well as North Carolina’s regional traditions. The performers announced today hail from and are anchored in rich musical and dance traditions from North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.

  • Phil Wiggins and Hubby Jenkins (Piedmont Blues) from Takoma Park, MD and Brooklyn, NY. Phil Wiggins is one of the nation’s foremost players of acoustic blues harmonica. A native of Washington, D.C., his playing is rooted in the melodic Piedmont Blues, a gentle and melodic blues style of the mid-Atlantic region. In 2017, Phil Wiggins received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. The award honors national treasures in the American folk arts but also individuals who have dedicated their lives to sharing their craft with others, helping to ensure that their work lives on. Hubby Jenkins is a multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music. Born and raised in Brooklyn he delved into his Southern roots, following the thread of African American history that wove itself through country blues, ragtime, fiddle and banjo, and traditional jazz. Hubby was an integral part of the Grammy award winning Carolina Chocolate Drops (2010 - 2016), as well as a member of Rhiannon Giddens’ band. Today he spreads his knowledge and love of old-time American music and history through his dynamic solo performances.

 

  • Demeanor (Hip-Hop) from Greensboro, NC. Justin Harrington, referred to by his stage name “Demeanor”, is a rapper, producer, musician, and songwriter from Greensboro, North Carolina most known for his merging of Black American Roots music with Hip-Hop. In 2021 he was the first rapper to do a full hip-hop set on the main stage at Newport Folk Festival, as well as curating a hip-hop series on the main stage of the North Carolina Folk Festival. He has since made his debut on NPR’s Tiny desk with Jake Blount. The first banjo-playing rapper, Harrington bridges the gap between tradition and innovation while celebrating the many facets of the Black American Music Tradition. Currently he is working on the documentary series “Underground Everywhere” he filmed with Studio 176 in South Africa in collaboration with FoundSound Nation, Altblck, and the US Embassy in South Africa. The next will be produced by Rhiannon Giddens and will shoot in August of 2023 in Jamaica.

 

  • Green Grass Cloggers (Appalachian Clogging) from Asheville and Greenville, NC. Formed among college students in Greenville, NC, the Green Grass Cloggers create distinctive choreography by combining square dance figures with original and traditional percussive steps. The resulting dance style influenced performance clogging teams around the world when the original 1970s group and later the 1980s touring portion of the group traveled extensively to folk festivals across the US and Canada and to several international events. Today, the group includes dancers based in Asheville and Greenville, NC, who combine their talents whenever possible to provide lively performances with colorful calico flying to peppy old-time or bluegrass music.  

 

  • Little Stony Nighthawks (Old-Time) from Pembroke, VA and Boone, NC. The Little Stony Nighthawks are a dance party string band well-versed in the repertoires of Old Time, Country, and First-Wave Bluegrass. Named for Little Stony Creek, the roaring stream that feeds the Cascades Falls of Giles County, Virginia, the group interprets songs and fiddle tunes from all along the Appalachian watersheds with a dance beat rooted in the traditions of southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. The combination of square dance and flatfoot-friendly tunes with two-step and waltz numbers—featuring close-knit two, three, and four-part harmony singing—make this band equally at home in dance halls or onstage at festivals. The Nighthawks are: Steve Kruger (fiddle), Brandon Holder (bass), Trevor McKenzie (guitar), and Aaron Ratcliffe (banjo/dance calls).

 

  • Josh Goforth & Bryan McDowell (Bluegrass and Old-Time) from Asheville, NC. Josh Goforth grew up in Madison County, North Carolina surrounded by the music and stories of his ancestors. He is a highly accomplished storyteller and old-time, bluegrass, and swing musician playing close to 20 instruments. Fiddler, vocalist, and master of stringed instruments, Bryan McDowell’s reputation is solidifying as a musician of great interest on the acoustic scene. His talents have made their way onto several recordings garnering IBMA awards and projects receiving Grammy nominations. Together, Josh Goforth and Bryan McDowell bring the spirit and energy of the music of western North Carolina to the stage through intriguing storytelling, blazing instrumentals, heartfelt songs, and a whirlwind of instrument switching. They grew up in the greater Asheville area with the same musical influences. Their show will have you tapping your toes and singing out loud as they bring you on a musical journey to the southern Appalachian Mountains. 

These outstanding artists join the following performers, who have already been announced:

  • Leyla McCalla (Haitian and American roots music)
  • Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles (Traditional Irish Step Dance & Music)
  • Riyaaz Qawwali (Qawwali / Sufi Music from South Asia)
  • Damn The Banjos (Americana, Blues and roots rock music)
  • Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole (Cajun and Traditional Creole Music)
  • Zoe & Cloyd (Klezgrass)
  • Ethno USA (International folk music exchange program)
  • Dedicated Men of Zion (Gospel)
  • Faith & Harmony (Gospel)
  • Ric Robertson Band (American Songwriter)
  • Nani Vazana (Ladino songs of the Jewish Sephardic diaspora)
  • Cimarrón (Musica Llanera)
  • Maritzaida (Boleros)
  • Sarah Kate Morgan(Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer)

To learn more about these artists and their stories, please visit ncfolkfestival.com.

 

About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual NC Folk Fest, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2023 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 8 through 10. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.

