Additional Performers Announced for the 2023 NC Folk Fest
Seven performers join the lineup to be featured September 8-10 in Downtown Greensboro
Greensboro, N.C., June 29, 2023 — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced today the second group of performers who will appear on its stages in downtown Greensboro September 8, 9, and 10, 2023.
Artists announced today include:
- Dedicated Men of Zion (Gospel) from Greenville, NC. Harmony is serious business where the Dedicated Men of Zion come from. For their eldest member Anthony “Amp” Daniels, it was so serious that every day his mother would call her children inside, turn off the television, and make them sing in harmony, talk in harmony, do everything in harmony. Singing well together was a virtue that she and her sisters had learned from their own father, and Anthony gave it to his children in return. Older folks in the Black communities of rural North Carolina relied on that singing for everything in a time when both respect and money were especially scarce. “That’s where that seriousness is from,” Amp remembers. “They demand respect. They’re serious about what they do, and they don’t play with God.” The Dedicated Men of Zion came up out of this singing land of eastern North Carolina, around the city of Greenville and its small neighboring town of Farmville. Each trained in the church and the home, the group’s four vocalists – Anthony Daniels, Antoine Daniels, Dexter Weaver, and Marcus Sugg – share the bond of that upbringing and another more literal bond of kinship (they’re all family now through blood or marriage).
- Faith & Harmony (Gospel) from Greenville, NC. Faith & Harmony comprises two sets of three sisters — all of them first cousins — who carry on a gospel singing tradition that runs deep in rural eastern North Carolina. Like their great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents before them, harmony and song have been part of the very essence of their existence. When they officially formed the group in 2012, they solidified their commitment to carrying on the family’s musical legacy. “You know how they pass the baton in a marathon?” asks member KeAmber Daniels, “Now it’s our turn to carry it as far as we can. Hopefully, we’ll be able to leave a legacy for our kids. And the future generations to come.” The group was featured in Sacred Soul of North Carolina, a documentary produced by Bible & Tire and Music Maker, which has aired on PBS and the NC Channel.
- Ric Robertson Band (American Songwriter) Originally from Greensboro, NC. Hearing Ric Robertson for the first time, you’ll be forgiven if John Prine is the first name that comes to mind. Robertson’s voice has the same soft Southern burr as Prine’s, the same Zen acceptance of humanity’s failings, and, most importantly, the same sense of playfulness in the music. There’s a bit of Willie Nelson in there too, not just from all the smoke in the air, but from the colliding elements of jazz, funk, and country. Robertson’s an American original, pulling influences from the greats that came before, but wholly responsible for creating his own creative universe. When he's not writing songs or playing music, his polymath personality fills time learning claymation, filmmaking, building puppets, learning pedal steel... He’s relentlessly creative, the musician’s musician, as testified by the fact that he’s continuously in-demand as a touring bandmate, playing with everyone from Rhiannon Giddens to The Wood Brothers. A guest list this large and varied is a testament to Robertson’s easygoing musicianship. He’s as comfortable backing up another artist onstage as he is leading his own band, and throughout he anchors his creativity in a sense of playful collaboration.
- Nani Vazana (Ladino songs of the Jewish Sephardic diaspora) from The Netherlands. Noam “Nani” Vazana is one of the few artists in the world who writes and composes new songs in the endangered Ladino language (Judero-Español). In her new album ‘Ke Haber’ (What’s New) she captures the spirit of the ancient, matriarchal language and culture and propels it into the 21st century with socially pertinent lyrics, celebrating migration, gender and female empowerment. The soundscape bridges over tradition and modern life, capturing the sounds and smells of the marketplace and fuses them with raw, flamenco like vocals and surprising instrumentations. Soft choral-like trombones embellish mariachi guitars & percussion with glimpses of piano & cello tracks, make this record a magical realistic mosaic. Nani unveils a piece of history we don’t easily find in other mythology & anthropology. Nani ranked #11 on the RMR chart & #13 on the WMCE chart, represented the Netherlands at the EU Music Festival in Vietnam and performed at the Kennedy Center USA, BBC Radio 3, London Jazz Festival UK & Jodhpur RIFF festival India. Nani is selected to showcase at Folk Alliance 2023 and previously showcased at APAP & NAMM USA, Jazzahead DE and Injazz NL.
- Cimarrón (Musica Llanera) from Colombia. Cimarrón is considered by Forbes magazine as “the band that takes the music from the Orinoco River Plains across the world”. This Grammy-nominated six-piece (Best Traditional World Music Album) delivers an extraordinary blend of its Andalusian, Indigenous and African roots, with a raw ethnic singing, percussive stomp dancing and rapidfire strings. Their energetic and infectious music includes harp, four-stringed cuatro, guitar-like tiple and bandola, maracas, Afro-Peruvian cajón, Brazilian surdo, Afro Colombian tambora, ancient deer-skull whistles from the Orinoco River, the Amazonian Manguaré and all the power of the stomp dance of the rustic parties in the Colombian and Venezuelan Plains of Los Llanos. Led by the singer Ana Veydó and founded in partnership with the harpist Carlos Cuco Rojas (1954-2020), Cimarrón leads modern joropo with a whole new sound in permanent evolution.
- Maritzaida (Boleros) from Greensboro, NC. Maritzaida was born and raised in the small coastal town of Isabela where she developed a deep love for the arts and her native country of Puerto Rico. Maritzaida's professional music career began in 2012 while singing for U.S. Air Force Bands and touring internationally alongside her husband and guitarist, Aaron Weibe. Her debut albums, Boleros Clásicos Volumen Uno and Volumen Dos, resurrect the classic style of traditional bolero music with the authenticity of past generations, bringing it to a global audience in the modern age. As a Puerto Rican singer who learned this music in the home of her abuelos in Isabela, Maritzaida delivers a stunning performance that showcases her vocal prowess and emotional depth. Through her soulful interpretations and heartfelt delivery, Maritzaida takes listeners on a journey through the rich musical heritage of Latin America. Her exquisite voice, accompanied by lush arrangements and an ensemble of fine instrumentalists including a guitar, cuatro puertorriqueño, and double bass, transports listeners to a bygone era of romance and longing.
- Sarah Kate Morgan (Appalachian Mountain Dulicmer) from Hindman, KY. Inspired by a dulcimer built by her grandfather, Tennessee-born Sarah Kate Morgan has been playing dulcimer since she was 7 years old. She went on to place 1st at the 2012 National Mountain Dulcimer Championships at Winfield, Kansas at the age of 18. Morgan is also a talented singer and songwriter whose style reflects and honors life in southern Appalachia. She has performed and/or recorded with roots music giants such as Tyler Childers, Alice Gerrard, and Erynn Marshall & Carl Jones. Having achieved degrees in Traditional Music, Appalachian Studies, and Arts Administration from Morehead State University, her work centers on a lived belief that art and tradition are living, breathing tools that foster hope, build community, and create change.
These outstanding artists join the following performers, who have already been announced:
- Leyla McCalla (Haitian and American roots music)
- Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles (Traditional Irish Step Dance & Music)
- Riyaaz Qawwali (Qawwali / Sufi Music from South Asia)
- Damn The Banjos (Americana, Blues and roots rock music)
- Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole (Cajun and Traditional Creole Music)
- Zoe & Cloyd (Klezgrass)
- Ethno USA (International folk music exchange program)
To learn more about these artists and their stories, please visit ncfolkfestival.com.
