Additional Performers Announced for the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival
Greensboro, N.C., August 8, 2022 — Today the North Carolina Folk Festival announced three additional performers who will appear on its stages in downtown Greensboro September 9-11, 2022.
“We are pleased to announce three performers who join our exciting lineup for this year’s festival,” said Amy Grossmann, CEO and President of the NC Folk Festival. “Each of these performers share elements of their cultural or faith-based identities through music, and exemplify the kinds of diverse creative expressions and traditions we seek to honor and celebrate each year on our stages.”
The three artists announced today include:
Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia) - Kiko Villamizar was born in Miami, FL to Colombian parents and spent his childhood between his hometown and a small coffee farm owned by family members on the outskirts of Medellin, Colombia. As a young adult he studied jazz and traveled as a street performer across the U.S. before settling permanently in Austin, TX where he immersed himself in performing and promoting traditional Colombian music with special focus on the Afro-Caribbean roots of cumbia- a rhythmic music and dance with roots in Colombia. Today, Kiko is an educator and performer who has dedicated his life to promoting traditional Colombian music blended with contemporary sounds.
Special thanks to community partner and collaborator, Texas Folklife, with the presentation of Kiko Villamizar.
Larry Bellorín (Venezulan Harp) - Larry Bellorín grew up in Punta de Mata in the state of Monagas, Venezuela. His first instrument was the 4-string cuatro, a guitar-like instrument with Spanish roots that is central to Venezuelan identity. After meeting internationally acclaimed Venezuelan harpist, Urbino Ruiz, Larry began studying the llanera harp - an instrument and style of playing that is native to the northern part of South America. Larry’s career accompanying many musical luminaries in Venezuela was interrupted in 2012 with the civil and social unrest of his home country. He moved his family to the United States, seeking work and political asylum. Larry settled in North Carolina and has established his presence across the state as a solo performer and through his musical partnership with renowned NC musician, Joe Troop of Che Apalache.
Caleb Serrano (Gospel) - Caleb is a young gospel artist from Greensboro, North Carolina. Caleb's gospel career began when a video of him singing at a church event went viral on social media. Caleb has made numerous appearances on several television shows and networks including Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, the Harry Connick Jr. show Harry, the TCT Network the 700 Club. In his budding career, Caleb has shared the stage and toured with some of today's greatest Gospel Stars and Legends including Kirk Franklin, Shirley Caesar, Travis Greene, Pastor John P Kee & Tamela Mann just to name a few. Today Caleb's main focus is to continue sharing his gift and the Gospel of Christ through song and praise wherever he goes.
These outstanding artists join the following performers, who have already been announced:
Sam Bush (Bluegrass / Newgrass)
Karan Casey (Irish Music & Song)
QWANQWA (Music of Ethiopia & East Africa)
Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)
Big Bang Boom (Family Pop / Rock)
Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge Piano)
Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet (Appalachian Music & Song w/ String Quintet)
Futurebirds (Indie Rock)
Black Opry Revue featuring Joy Clark, Autumn Nicholas, Tae Lewis, Chris Pierce, and Aaron Vance (Country)
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)
The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)
The Secret Agency (Family Soul & Hip-Hop)
Soultriii (Soul, R&B)
To learn more about these artists and their stories, please visit ncfolkfestival.com/lineup.
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual North Carolina Folk Festival, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 9 through 11. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.