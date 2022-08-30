Ada Vox, Drag Legends to Headline Greensboro Pride Festival
The festival takes place on September 18 in downtown Greensboro
Greensboro, NC – Performer Ada Vox and several drag legends will headline the 15th Greensboro Pride Festival. The festival will take place Sunday, September 18 from 11:00am-6:00pm along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.
Ada Vox is an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and drag queen who found success pushing boundaries as a contestant on the hit singing competition series American Idol, becoming the first drag artist to place in the top 10 in the show's history. Ada most recently appeared on Queen of the Universe, the brand new international drag singing competition, and finished as the runner-up!
Queens Featured in the book "Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age" (available at Scuppernong Books):
Dana St. James Dana St. James has been a female impersonator for almost 30 years. She is a long time house cast member of Legends Nightclub in Raleigh, NC. A former NC USofA and NC FFI (for Female Impersonators), Dana now concentrates on performing up and down the east coast along with judging and assisting in many local pageantry systems.
Ebony Addams began her career as a Female impersonator in 1998. She went on to win all the bar titles in North Carolina and became Miss North Carolina USA. She’s competed nationally at Miss Gay USA and Miss Continental. She appeared in episode 4 of "Our Kind of People" also on the house cast in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebony has been in the business for 35 years.
Lawanda Jackson has been performing for almost 40 years. LaWanda has traveled the world and performed in places such as Tokyo, Brazil, Austria and Aruba. LaWanda's titles include former Miss Texas, Miss Gay USofA and Miss Gay USofA Classic. LaWanda has appeared at the Apollo Theater in New York City. Lawanda's many appearances have also included television and movies, including Miss Congeniality II with Sandra Bullock. LaWanda is currently a National Pageant Coach. LaWanda is a stroke survivor and continues to travel and perform.
Also taking over the stage, local drag legends including Paisley Parque, Crystal Frost, Tia Chanella, and Rose Jackson. Returning performers include Ed E. Ruger and child performer Finn Phoenix. To see the full list of performances, please visit GreensboroPride.org/performances.
The Greensboro Pride Festival is FREE and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Greensboro Pride is still looking for volunteers for the festival. If you are interested, sign up at GreensboroPride.org/volunteer. The most-needed shifts are early in the morning for setup and in the evening for breakdown..
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
