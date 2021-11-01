Across-the-Way Productions announces FloydFest 22~Heartbeat for July 27-31, 2022; tickets on sale NOW
Lake Street Dive, Morgan Wade, Durand Jones & The Indications, Neal Francis, Sierra Ferrell, Aaron Frazer, as well as FloydFest 21~Odyssey On-the-Rise winners, 49 Winchester and Sexbruise?, announced as initial artists
FLOYD, VA — “Music is the art of the invisible. It gives shape and focus to our innermost inclinations, and can clearly evidence our internal lives with shocking immediacy.” –Wynton Marsalis
Across-the-Way Productions celebrates more than two decades of bringing the artistry of live music into full focus via the art of the festival with the announcement of FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 27 to 31, 2022, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va.
“Welcome to ‘Heartbeat.’ The pulse of what we all do is to bring a rhythm to the mountaintop that brings us together to share. From the views of the mountains, to the music that we love, to the hugs we give to our chosen tribe every year, FloydFest’s heartbeat is you. Without the constant dream of ‘festival,’ life would be mundane. Thank you for your constant pulse and welcome home,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and chief executive officer.
The long-awaited return of the pop, rock, R&B and jazz quintet Lake Street Dive; Floyd, Virginia-raised singer-songwriter and now national touring artist Morgan Wade; synthy-modern-soul suppliers Durand Jones & The Indications; the R&B, blues, gospel and good old-fashioned funk of Neal Francis; the spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities of Sierra Ferrell; the fearless falsetto and mid-60’s soul of Aaron Frazer; and 2021 FloydFest On-the-Rise Competition winner, 49 Winchester, and runner-up, Sexbruise?, round out Across-the-Way Productions’ initial artist announcement for FloydFest’s 22nd installment, with many more lineup announcements coming soon. The next artist reveal is slated for Nov. 16, 2021, with more to follow over the next six or more months.
Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, via its brand-new www.floydfest.com, as well as a sampling of the artist lineup that will descend on Floyd, Va., July 27 to 31, 2022. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2021, with the first price increase — in tandem with the release of single-day GA tickets — scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2022, again on July 1, 2022, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 27, 2022.
“As long as the ‘heart beats,’ there is always hope, always a moment to give, always the ability to love, and always the potential to dance,” shared Kris Hodges, FloydFest founding producer and chief creative.
“The pulse of this festival and its family — now beating for more than two decades — is strong, especially following the indelible homecoming that was FloydFest 21~Odyssey, which was made even more special and memorable in the wake of the darkness of 2020,” said Sam Calhoun, FloydFest chief operating officer. “That said, our mission is to be the best music festival experience of our time, and we can’t fulfill that mission without listening to you, our patrons, about what we can improve each year. To that end, we pored over the almost 1,200 patron surveys from FloydFest 21~Odyssey to come up with myriad improvements that patrons will see implemented for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, such as an expanded and improved offsite shuttle system; the most extensive, detailed and updated FAQs in FloydFest history; better VIP catering and extended early-entry times; a new ticket company; and more.”
A ‘Top 10’ list of improvements is detailed in today’s e-blast newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/announcing-floydfest-22heartbeat-july-27-31-2022-initial-artists-new-logo-website-etc-tickets-on-sale-today. Updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/faqs/.
“While curating this year’s theme and lineup, I wanted to bring the timeless sounds of artists who transcend definitive categorization,” Hodges added. “Much like the first heartbeat, it never goes out of style. After an extended stay in the Music City itself of Nashville, Tenn., many of these artists caught my attention with their perfect and transcendent live performances. The current ‘Queen of Roots Music,’ Sierra Ferrell, will literally blow your mind with her depth of authenticity. The Brooklyn vibes of Durand Jones & The Indications, along with the soulful vocals of Aaron Frazer will be sure to conceive all things from the heart. And Lake Street Dive quite possibly brings some of the sexiest and heartfelt vibes and musicianship out of any performer touring today. We hope you’ll take a moment to bathe in the sincere beauty of these initial and most exceptional artists. I can say through experiencing these artists’ live performances and with absolute certainty that these performers are the best in their class and are sure to mesmerize the senses. Welcome to the age of the heartbeat.”
Lake Street Dive
Having first graced the stages and captured the hearts of patrons during 2013’s FloydFest 12~Rise & Shine, Lake Street Dive returns for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, after being the most-requested artist in FloydFest 21~Odyssey’s patron surveys. The quintet’s bold personalities, incredible skills and wide-ranging palate of pop, rock, R&B and jazz have long blended together to make an impressively cohesive sound, both sophisticated and playful, combining retro influences with contemporary attitude.
To read more about and listen to Lake Street Dive, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/lake-street-dive/.
Morgan Wade
Floyd, Virginia’s own Morgan Wade returns to the mountain having catapulted into the national spotlight as a singer-songwriter and touring artist with an unforgettable voice.
“Morgan Wade is not only an exceptional songwriter and performer but she’s the reason why we do what we do. Supporting up-and-coming and On-the-Rise artists is the heartbeat of FloydFest. As a hometown artist, Morgan has risen to great heights so that the rest of the world can hear her amazing talent. We make her welcome, again, as a Local Love hero,” Hodges said.
To read more about and listen to Morgan Wade, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/morgan-wade/.
Durand Jones & The Indications
Equally beloved for their energetic, joyous shows, dual lead singers and thoughtful songwriting, Durand Jones & The Indications have catapulted into the soul limelight and onto the international stage, and now make their debut at FloydFest. Their latest album unlocks the door to a wider range of sounds and launches boldly into a world of synthy modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings. These masters of melding rival sounds with a modern attitude deliver a live show that as fresh as clean kicks and familiar as your favorite well-worn LP.
To read more about and listen to Durand Jones & The Indications, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/durand-jones-the-indications/.
Neal Francis
Hailed as “the reincarnation of Allen Toussaint,” and an “instant Americana-funk classic” blending R&B, blues and touches of gospel and good old-fashioned funk, Neal Francis makes his first trip to the mountain for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat. Soon to be a household name for his charismatic 1970’s style funk and soul, Francis presents a kaleidoscopic sound that’s endlessly absorbing, and we can’t wait to welcome him and his band to the FloydFest stage.
To read more about and listen to Neal Francis, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/neal-francis/.
Sierra Ferrell
With a spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities, Sierra Ferrell makes music that's as fantastically vagabond as the artist herself. Self-described as having a "country heart but a jazz mind," Ferrell embodies a delicate eclecticism fitting for a musician who utterly defies categorization. We welcome her to our mountain for the first time for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.
To read more about and listen to Sierra Ferrell, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/sierra-ferrell/.
Aaron Frazer
This Brooklyn-based, Baltimore-raised songwriter first came into the international spotlight as multi-instrumentalist and co-lead singer for Durand Jones & The Indications. Soft-spoken with the look of a slightly disaffected 1950’s matinee idol, Aaron Frazer possesses a unique voice that's both contemporary and timeless, and a sound that encompasses mid-60’s soul with a fearless falsetto. We welcome him to our mountain for the first time for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.
To read more about and listen to Aaron Frazer, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/aaron-frazer/.
49 Winchester (FloydFest 21~Odyssey On-the-Rise Winner)
Alt-country soul from the heart of Appalachia in Russell County, Va., 49 Winchester delivers the poetically straightforward songs of singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson in a soulful electric live show. Rock & roll with roots planted firmly in the traditions of mountain music, the band has made a name for themselves as warriors of the road, self-releasing three studio albums and commanding audiences far and wide.
To read more about and listen to 49 Winchester, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/49-winchester/. Watch 49 Winchester’s performance on the FloydFest Bus Stop here: https://youtu.be/cXrka4PP_is.
Sexbruise? (FloydFest 21~Odyssey On-the-Rise Runner-Up)
Sexbruise? Is a cutting-edge snack-delivery system and problematic adult-contemporary band formed in Myrtle Beach, S.C., by four adult children and a shark. They are one of the most obscure world-famous bands on tour today, making them okay for hipsters to enjoy. Combining elements of funk, soul, rock, funk-rock, soul-funk and rock, Sexbruise? Is redefining the “funk-rock” genre with funky melodies and soulful melodies.
To read more about and listen to Sexbruise?, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/sexbruise/.
Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — hosted an incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, and those recording sessions recently premiered on social media and on a dedicated YouTube channel (“FloydFest Bus Stop”): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvv0PqKimhH1nfgJuq05RfQ. The FloydFest Bus Stop is set to return for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets.
For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.
