Abigail Dowd's “Beautiful Day” coming to the Carolina Theatre

Abigail Dowd brings a “Beautiful Day” to the Carolina Theatre on June 26.
“I just can’t imagine a better place to share this album for the first time,” Dowd said of the upcoming show, which also marks the return of the Carolina’s Ghostlight Concert Series. “The theatre itself is beautiful, and having the full band on that stage feels right.”
For Dowd, a return to the Carolina also feels like worlds apart since she sold out the Crown for her sophomore release in 2019. When recording for “Beautiful Day” began at the Fidelitorium in February 2020, no one could imagine how the world would halt. But after rounds of storms flooding her home—seven times over—and threatening her health, Dowd was accustomed to the unexpected. And, finally, in a dry house, she welcomed the rest.
“After living through a year of house floods, I think I’ve gotten comfortable with not letting myself dwell on things that are out of my control,” she said, reflecting on the shutdown and the months that followed. By contrast, the two years leading up to those five days in the studio were a whirlwind of nomadic displacement, wherein water ravaged her home so severely; it was ultimately purchased and demolished by the City of Greensboro. Her partner (and bassist) Jason Duff stayed in attempts to salvage their house, but the mold forced Dowd to flee to homes of family and friends.
The experience inspired “Beautiful Day,” on which Dowd explores fearlessness, hope, letting go, freedom, faith, and gratitude to new depths; and with a richer fullness thanks to the menagerie of musicians including: Joe MacPhail on keyboards, Austin McCall on percussion, Alex McKinney on dobro and pedal steel guitar, and Scott Sawyer on electric guitar.
“I think it’s a good reminder that shit storms can lead to higher ground,” Dowd said, musing on her source material, the precariousness of a pandemic release, and the upcoming concert—all at once.
“It’s pretty wild that it’s on our biggest stage yet,” she added, “backed by a full band! We’re going to be able to give our fans a show like we’ve never done before.”
While Dowd’s graceful composure renders swearwords a surprise, it’s one with which she balances a down-to-earth gravity. “I think showing up and being human and remembering why we’re there in the first place is how I get grounded before a show. It’s a blessing to be a musician, to play with others who are so dedicated and talented, and especially to share that with an audience.”
She likewise finds blessing in her material. “The songs themselves felt like gifts to help me get through the last two crazy years,” she said. “In the studio, I loved the openness to experiment and seeing where it would go. On ‘Grandmother Moon,’ we pulled out the Moog, and I swear Joe MacPhail was damn near inside the piano playing harmonics on the strings.”
Dowd’s openness toward experimentation mirrors her openness as a songwriter, weaving illustrations of memories and experiences with those she loves and those she’s lost. The harmonics on “Grandmother Moon” flow with stories of spirits and signs.
“It’s not that the animals are watching us so much as that, for me, they’re a reminder; a sign,” she explained, elaborating on the song’s inspiration, which stemmed from a Sacred Fire Foundation event dedicated to sustaining indigenous wisdom where a speaker shared stories of being watched over by their father’s spirit through animals.
Dowd felt a kindred experience involving birthday owls and her late father, whose spirit she sought while feeling lost in the flood. “There have been a handful of times in my life when I’ve felt so helpless that I’ve literally called out to my dad. I guess it’s like my last surrender,” she said.
“But those are times that my life has taken beautiful turns,” she continued, turning toward what led her to the event. “I followed signs to the Sacred Fire Foundation, where I was reminded that those who leave earth before us, especially our parents, can be stronger on the other side than on this one. I feel that. And I’m so grateful. For the spirit of my parents, birth and otherwise, who are my guides on this side and the next.”
Dowd recently celebrated what would’ve been her father’s 65th birthday, sharing a video for “Where Were You,” the closing track off her first album. “There’s so much that I don’t understand about life and death and this wild universe,” she said, “on Father’s Day, I’ll give thanks. I’ll celebrate my fathers and grandfathers, and all the father figures. Often when I’m on stage performing, I’m playing for loved ones I can’t see as much as I do for those I can.”
And the show-setting fits. “My parents used to go to the Carolina when they were students at UNCG,” she explained, calling it one of her favorite venues. Pulling elements of a proper release, Dowd will have shirts and stickers “hot off the presses,” along with her latest record. Additionally, her pocket-sized handbound songwriting guides will be available for purchase. Combining two of her passions: songwriting and bookbinding, Dowd drafted the line of guides “to get folks thinking about how to write a song, with a place to keep notes, words, rhymes.”
She picked up the bookbinding habit while in Italy, an art she then studied in Boston and an Italian monastery. “They’re fun,” she said, casually, about the books, almost dismissing her worldliness—which pops into songs like “Apple Trees,” that references her time living in Maine. Whereas “River” was written in Colorado, while its instrumental introduction, “St. Vrain,” carries inspiration from a Bedrich Smetana poem about the Vltava River in Prague.
As “Beautiful Day” serves to bridge worlds and lifetimes, its release show will bridge artists from across the state. “Half of the band is coming from the Triangle,” Dowd explained. For an opener, she’s plucked Durhamite-by-way-of-Boone (and Sleepy Cat Records artist) Earleine.
“I can’t wait to see everyone!” Dowd said of the show itself. “There are so many people we haven’t seen since the lockdown. Music is about sharing a vibration so that in that moment, we can all literally feel how connected we are. We may have differences of all kinds, but we’re connected, and when there’s music, it’s a lot easier to feel it. “
Dowd will celebrate the release of “Beautiful Day” on June 26 at the Carolina Theatre.
