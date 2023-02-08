Oh, yes. The “Spectacle of Love,” is both an album from Greensboro-raised Libby Rodenbough and a solid summation of Valentine’s Day in general — it’s the season where romance abounds for saps, sweethearts and songbirds.
Rodenbough will actually be in Greensboro for Valentine’s Day, playing with Lou Hazel and Rodes Baby at the Flat Iron on February 14; and their 2020 “Spectacle of Love” album features a few tracks worthy of a Valentine’s mixtape, while the venue itself these days seems the product Cupid’s arrow a few years on.
Now owned and operated by husband-and-wife, Josh King and Abbey Spoon, the Flat Iron continues to nurture and grow along with their family and the Greensboro community — though it didn’t always feel that way, as explored in King’s “Another One For Abbey” off his 2021 “Feel Good.”
“I wrote that song during a shit time in our lives,” King said, recalling the familial struggles around conceiving their second daughter, the pandemic pressures on his work as a musician, and the death of friends. “I just wanted to write something that she could listen to and be reminded that even though everything was fucking crazy, I wasn’t going anywhere and we’d live the fucking crazy together.” Flash forward a couple of years, and they’re living a whole new set of crazy — which they invite folks to share six nights a week.
Meanwhile, “Tired Eyes” from Winston’s Water Culture wades in similar waters. “‘Tired Eyes’ is a song about a love persevering through time and hardships,” said Austin Etchells, a new member in the group of “dads with a passion for lawn care and emo music.” “It’s about being fully comfortable and accepted as you are, and being comforted at night and in the morning by the tired eyes of your love.”
Mixing the bedrock of married life and the practicalities of musician life, The Kneads’ “Not A Square To Spare For The Polar Bear,” offers an ode to singer Michael Joncas’ wife — after more than a few years of her wondering. “Over the years, as I shared new song ideas with my wife she always jokingly said, ‘so this one is gonna be about me, right?’” he explained. “The majority of my lyrics are about other people, characters from books, world events. I don’t usually write about myself. So with this tune, I was finally able to say, “‘yes, this one is about you.’” Serving Replacements-style powerpop, the track urges, “whatever it takes to prove I’m worth your time.” They’ll play the Pour House on March 25.
Love songs hit a bit differently for bands of married folk like the folksters in Couldn’t Be Happiers and Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs.
Offering “Folk(ish) fuel for your psychedelic soul,” the duo of Zack and Kendra Harding in BMLB have a new album in the works — though it’s “Moment With You,” off their 2021 “Folk(ish)” album that captures their essence. Written in a McDonald’s parking lot at the crack of dawn, after an airport farewell, the track beckons to break clocks and relish time spent together. They’ll be at Southend Brewing on February 11.
Another married duo, Jordan Crosby Lee and Jodi Hildebran Lee, make up Couldn’t Be Happiers, who make “folk-rock for everyone” through fantastical source material via an admittedly thick layer of sap. “As if the band name wasn’t sappy enough, we’ve got plenty of sappy love songs,” they said, pointing to their “apocalypse” love song, “Tree House.” Growing out of an inside joke about shortcomings and strengths, “it’s about how we would survive together when global warming starts swallowing up our cities — of course, we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to throw in some progressivism,” they noted. By the bridge, the pair reconciles their fate together, singing, ”when there’s nowhere else to go, we’ll go together, and when there’s no time left to live, we’ve lived forever.” CBH will be at the Flat Iron on February 9 and at Roar on February 26.
From the fantastical to the more straightforward love songs, it comes as no surprise that the indie poppers in Sweet Dream have put out plenty of sweet stuff, with songs like “You” (featuring Reliably Bad’s Jessica Schneider) or “With Me” off of their 2020 “Caricature” album; and “Maybe” off the “Blessed” EP. They’ll also be at Etc.GSO on February 17.
Packing a little more punch, Dai Cheri’s latest single, “Let Magic Lead the Way,” leans into an affectionate post-punk lens suiting their calling as “an indie rock band specializing in really loud love songs.” They’ll be at Monstercade on February 25 with Tired All the Time and Lofield.
In the singer-songwriter realm, Michael C. Parris’ “Tiny Little Love Song” off his 2022 record “Honeybee” relates the comforts of home found in the light of a blue-eyed lover. Written at the Mercyland Songwriter Workshop in Hot Springs with Marissa Spence (who went on to marry those blue eyes) the track was recorded in Nashville with an ensemble of musicians and lifelong friends. Currently taking a break during his daughter’s basketball season, Parris is scheduled to perform as part of the Martha Bassett Show on May 4.
For songwriter Doug Baker, love looks and feels different these days — a notion he explored on “What Does Love Look Like Now (Rosser’s Song),” a track from his 2021 LP, “Navigating Life.” “It’s all about discovering love in its truest and deepest sense later in life,” Baker explained. “We definitely aren’t teenagers. Hell, our kids aren’t even teenagers! It might sound corny to some folks to call her my muse, but that’s really the case as I’ve written a couple of other songs about her and our relationship.” Baker is currently developing a songwriting education program through the High Point Arts Council and curates the “Songwriters@Scup” series at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro (the next installment on February 12 features Carmen Bliss, Jim Ritchey, and Emanuel Wynter).
From muses to memories, “Mneme” by Being Followed offers sweet musings on memories and love — both real and imagined — from the duo of “insufferably romantic nihilist heroes, singing things, plucking strings, moving 1s and 0s.” For writer Chris York, “it’s about how you remember a moment is sometimes more valuable than truth.” Based on a cold winter years ago, “I was 21, strung out, with no hope and zero clue living in a squat house with a bunch of other kids making equally bad decisions,” York explained. “A group of transients came from NYC to stay just long enough to wait out the worst part of winter on their way further south. She walked in and everything changed. I had a reason and it was her. The truth is she fell in love with my best friend. But what I remember means more than truth.”
In contrast, Clay Howard’s latest love offering, “I’m Here..” searches for clarity. “I was starting to dip my foot back in the dating pool after the failure of my 25-year marriage,” Howard explained. “It’s really a plea to be totally present in a relationship — and totally available.” The single is part of an upcoming album with producer Doug Davis. Howard’s group, the Camel City Yacht Club will be totally available (and smooth) at Joymongers Barrell Hall on February 24.
Howard also appears on Dale Cole’s “I Have Tried,” adding to the vocal arrangement to the doo-wop-inspired plea for the unrequited. “It’s a modern take,” Cole noted. “We’ve all been in the situation this song references. You meet someone, fall madly in love, and that person doesn’t reciprocate. But you just can’t let go.” Cole has a new single releasing on February 10. He’ll be at ROAR in Winston-Salem on February 8 with the Camel City Revelators for a monthly fundraiser and drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank Of North West North Carolina; and as part of the Bootleggers at Folly’s Draft & Snack in Kernersville on March 18.
The love cats in the Cure-heavy rock outfit Toothsome touches on a different sort of pain in ”Milk Punch,” the single from their 2022 EP, “Largesse.” “My girlfriend jokes that if I leave her she’ll chop my dick off, and as someone who has been surprise-divorced before, I can’t tell you how comforting that is,” vocalist Tom Sowders gushed about his muse (who this writer knows to be a lovely, lovely lady). “Milk Punch is about my love, who found me kind of fucked up over an ex and waited for me to get healthy. The vibe matches the easy vibe of our mutual love. I can’t wait to write a hundred more songs about her.” The next show from the Triad-Triangle hoppers will be with Bangzz and Spirit System at Local 506 on March 24.
From new love to new releases, the NuBeing Collective will put out a video for their rendition of “My Funny Valentine,” featuring Lacy Haith, on February 14. They’re currently working on a new album, curating the 2023 Strange Fruit Festival, and developing the upcoming NuFinds live music series.
Meanwhile, Joshua Kendrick will release “Be My Parachute” for Valentine’s Day. “It’s like a love letter to dance to,” Kendrick explained, “knowing I have someone to catch me when I fall has my heart singing beat beat be my parachute!” The song is the third installment of a bi-weekly release series he’s planned through 2023. His next show is at Tailgators on February 9.
From new flings to married folks and all sorts of honeys in between. Happy Valentine’s Day, Triad lovers!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
