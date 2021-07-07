A taste of the Carolinas at the Carolina BBQ Music Festival

“The Carolinas will be heard!” as the inaugural Carolina BBQ Music Festival heats up the Silo Entertainment Event Center in downtown Greensboro on July 10.
Celebrating NC hip-hop through a smorgasbord of more than 50 artists spread across two stages, the Carolina BBQ Music Festival is centered around community and artistry—highlighting the camaraderie of barbecue gatherings rather than the food itself.
Metaphorically speaking, organizers invite attendees to enjoy a “Taste of the Carolina Sauce,” a phrase they use to describe the talent found across the region. “This event is a “sample platter” of what we have to offer the world,” said co-founder Torey “Viva” Evans. “We believe every artist on our line-up has what it takes to be recognized on a national level, and we’re providing spectators an opportunity to connect with NC’s rising stars.”
Regarding the concept, “we honestly just wanted to come up with a name that symbolizes the Carolinas while cultivating a sense of unity and what unifies people better than a Barbecue?” Evans explained.
A Halifax native, Evans has been in the Greensboro area since 1995. His partner in festival operations, Damion Lewis (aka Wordplaydame), has called Greensboro home since his freshman year at NC A&T. They met through nightlife channels and connected over a passion for arts with promoter backgrounds.
Together, they’ve hosted an array of pop-up events, including the Black2Hiphop festival, which celebrated Black artists primarily from around the Triad. “With this one, we wanted to create something that the Carolinas could call its own,” Evans explained of expanding toward a regional music experience.
“We’re the curators, the founders, and the culture-pushers,” he continued, reflecting on their roles within the festival. “We wanted to invest in the talent we know the Carolinas have. This platform is bigger than us as individuals. It’s about the community.”
The bill features performers from Steady Hyperactive and AZUS Records Triad home team artists, including Lovey the Don, Dallasito, Shae Chin, Vicky Vida, and 82 Bando. Well$, JxHines, Tange Lomax, Milan Hightower, Chris Meadows, Cheeno Ghee, Janiah Tashae, and Nige Hood are among the Charlotte hitters.
Eastern-NC acts include Khalil Nasim, Bailey Snow, GCUE, Lucky Lefty, Reke, Xbrodie, Kimar Flows, and Tymain Robbins; and artists from the Triangle like Northside Rocky, Shame Gang, Les the Genius, Ty Harriz, and Jasmyn Milan are just a sample of the lengthy line-up.
Hosts Big John, Lord Phly, Chubbz, and COK will keep the day rolling. While DJ K Grady, SoundsBySunday, and DJ Yung228 will spin the backdrop of sounds throughout the event.
The goal is to host a premier festival experience highlighting rising talent from across the state. “The city of Greensboro has been the stomping grounds for creatives,” Evans said. “So we felt the need to create a staple event here in the Gate City and continue uplifting the voices of our fellow creatives and influencers in the North and South Carolina area.”
Beyond the two-stages, the festival will feature vendors, live painting, and a “Food Truck Station” with eats from Backyard Flames, Shmack’n Plates Bistro, the Icy Cart, Little Women Baking Co., and Jamaica Coast Catering.
Creative Director Virginia Holmes (of various art groups including the Haze Art Collective, the Collective GSO, and Haus of Lacks) will curate set design and artistic direction. “It’s all about people coming together over good food, drinks, games, and live entertainment,” Holmes said of the festival. “This event comes at a time where a vast majority of my people feel misunderstood, underutilized, and under-represented. It’s almost like many have been looking for an avenue of release,” she explained. “I’m excited to see yet another grassroots organization stepping up to provide a safe space for the community to gather and support one another. This kick-back style event will also allow artists who may not have been able to work this past year an opportunity to share their works with their peers.”
Evans agreed. “Everyone deserves to be heard,” he said. “We’re artists ourselves, and we didn’t have these types of platforms coming up, so we created them. Pushing the culture forward for the home state is getting our voices heard across the world.”
Pushing beyond the daytime festival, organizers will host an afterparty starting at 10 p.m at Culture Lounge. Continuing his food metaphors, Evans envisions the party to be a “melting pot of creatives,” with a “multicultural atmosphere—from the drinks to the hookah—it’ll be a place everyone will love.”
Taste some Carolina Sauce at the Carolina BBQ Music Festival on July 10.
