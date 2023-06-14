Thomas Royal explores woes, grinds, and a few fatherly rewards in his latest album, “The Age of the Average” via ShamRock Records.
Recorded over the past decade, “I think all of the songs are about coming to terms with my own mortality in an era of contentiousness, injustice, and financial strain,” Royal said. “It’s about being disillusioned with having to work a boring desk job to get health insurance.”
Despite the worldly woes and impending demise, Royal has enjoyed rolling into his middle age — which he attributes to coming out better-than-average in progeny-department: his eldest son, Hank, a 16-year old keyboard player and multi-instrumentalist appeared on the record; and 12-year-old-Chas is an “up-and-coming drummer and violinist.”
“I always thought signing a record deal or playing amphitheaters was the ultimate dream,” Royal said. “I was wrong. The dream come true is getting to play music with my boys.”
“I had this other dream that we would have a family band that would travel the US in a converted school bus and play the state fair circuit,” Royal continued. “That didn’t work out, but I’m pretty happy the way things are.”
Short of a school bus, his dream isn’t too far off. “We’ve been playing music together their whole lives,” he said. “My wife, Christy, is a music teacher and has a master’s degree in performance. Both of our boys have grown up constantly banging on drums, pianos, guitars, basses, and blowing into horns. Hank and I had our first paying gig together about two years ago. Chas will hopefully join us soon.”
“Music is so important in our house,” Royal added. “We listen to records like other families watch TV. There’s nothing like the four of us playing together. It’s a different language that we can speak to each other.”
And it’s a language that has long run in Royal’s family. “My grandfather played piano,” he explained. “His brother was a jazz bass player and the extended cousins were part of a big band named the Cotton Blossoms. They played a lot of fancy swing band gigs in the 1920s-1940s in places like Pinehurst.”
Seeing that circle continue unbroken, “there’s a lot of my grandfather in Hank,” Royal said, remarking on Hank’s piano skills and other “cosmic connections.” A music production student at Weaver Academy, Hank’s scholastic pursuits extend beyond his primary instrument to “actually become a regular studio wizard!”
“Really, Hank plays anything he can get his hands on,” Royal continued, turning to their work performing together for a handful of Jennyanykind reunion shows — Royal’s late-90s alt-rock group that toured around the country, releasing albums on Elektra (“during the great label frenzy of the ‘Chapel Hill is the next Seattle’ era”), YepRoc, and MoRisen Records.
The series spanned sets for Matt Long’s (The Mayflies USA) 50th birthday party; along with the YepRoc 25th anniversary gala; and one last time for John Harrison’s (Jphono1) 50th birthday.
“Back in the day, Jennyanykind had a rotating cast of keyboard players that toured with us and we debated asking some of those folks to play,” Royal explained. “We had our first rehearsal at my house — Hank had secretly learned the songs we were going to play and asked to sit in.” It only took the first song and he was in. “The collision of these two very different worlds — my early 20s and 50s — was a very surreal experience, but I was overjoyed and couldn’t have been prouder!”
“It was sort of a double-edged sword,” Royal continued. “There’s the vices around. And I had to be a dad in a place where I used to just be part of the band. And then came a lot of tough questions that I had to answer. But at the end of the day, I’m thankful that I can be there to help him avoid some of the pitfalls; and to advocate for him. Ultimately, we often think a lot alike and that makes for a great music experience, not just for us, but for the listener as well.“
Drawing on his own musical experiences, Royal also started playing music seriously as a teen. And got “hooked” on college and indie rock while delivering pizzas in high school. “The cassette player in my car was broken so I constantly listened to WQFS because everything else was pretty lame.”
An affection for bands like REM, The Cure, and Jesus & Mary Chain followed, along with tastes for the earlier eras of the Kinks, the Who, and Buffalo Springfield. And the new wave of John Zorn, The Talking Heads, and Sonic Youth.
By “The Age of the Average,” those influences had shifted. “I was influenced by some of the children’s music they listened to: Dan Zanes, Blue Moo, Yo Gabba Gabba,” he said. “And they wanted to hear certain songs over and over by artists I listened to. The boys were big fans of the Clash, the Beach Boys, the Flaming Lips, Miles Davis, and The Jayhawks. So these elements showed up on the record because they were a prominent soundtrack to the time in which we were living.”
And those times get together on the record, which was written and recorded over a dozen-or-so years. “I didn’t really plan to put out a record,” Royal explained. “My primary focus was on survival and keeping small people alive. But something would really impact me and the songs kept popping out. I’d play songs for the boys and write ditties that we’d sing together, and these ideas morphed into the songs on the album.”
While the pains of the world weave through the album, there’s a certain sense of joy. Royal wrote “It’ll Be OK” as a lullaby. “I didn’t know any lullabies so I would softly sing the kids to sleep with Black Sabbath songs,” he admitted. “Eventually I wanted to use bedtime to forge agreements and promises to my boys that I would be there, no matter what. I ended up fleshing the original words and melody out and recording it. That was then I realized the song was just as much a song of reassurance to me as it was to them.”
Flash-forward 15 years and the same baby soothed to sleep is playing keyboards on the record. “It’s very surreal but makes perfect sense. He and my other son, Chas, play a huge role in the themes and narratives of the songs because they were there in the day-to-day life that the songs are about,” Royal said. “Really, the whole family should get songwriting credits!”
“Hank playing, however, happened so quickly,” Royal continued. “One day he was a knee-high toddler singing his heart out into a microphone for fun and the next day he was at a piano playing complex jazz harmonies.”
For Royal, it’s not the talent that’s surprising (“both my boys are super smart”), but rather the time. “The music seemed to come on so suddenly. Years go by faster the older you get. We play music together a lot these days and I’m still in a bit of shock every time. But it sure is fun!”
And Hank agrees. “Making music together is a unique opportunity that I’m super grateful to have,” he said. “I’ve found many of the bands that I love because I learned about them from my dad or we’ve gone to see them together. Wilco, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Khruangbin are a few of the groups that I can credit my dad with introducing me to.”
Turning to their Father’s Day plans. “I hope to make some music together with some family friends and celebrate the best dad!” Hank said — leaving Thomas beaming at the thought.
“I’m proud to be the dad of these two young men,” Royal followed with a laugh. “I hope I don’t screw them up.”
Beyond the holiday, Royal is also part of “The Greensbrothers” jam group, they’ll be at SouthEnd Brewing on August 4, and at Oden Brewing on September 16. He’s also putting together a group with Hank called “Royal Cab Co.” and is booking shows for the fall.
“The Age of the Average” is out now via ShamRock Records.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
