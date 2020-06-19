Hey folks,
It's been a while since we've been in touch. We trust this finds you well and successfully navigating these uncertain and challenging times.
_____________________________
Before we provide an update on what’s going on with the venue, we need to first state, as we did on social media a week or so ago, that The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room stand in solidarity with the Black community, our employees, colleagues, as well as the artists who share their talents on our stage. We have attended several of the peaceful protests in Winston-Salem over the last several weeks and stand ready to listen, engage and support the fight against racial injustice & inequality.
_____________________________
It's been three months since we've hosted a concert with an audience here at The Ramkat. The last few months have been a roller coaster ride of emotions: some days we feel energetic and optimistic; other days sad, angry, and pessimistic. I’m sure you all can relate. We were excited for all the shows we had planned for the spring and summer, but alas, since we closed in mid-March, we've had to reschedule and/or cancel more than 60 concerts and events while figuring out how to survive through these uncertain times with little to no revenue for our business.
We are so grateful to all of you and for your continuing support of The Ramkat. Please know that we appreciate your patience and understanding as we've been trying to figure things out on the fly and adapt to the current environment.
Thanks to all of you who contributed to our Venmo Employee Tip Pool and/or tipped one of the musicians/bands performing as part of our Home Sweet Home online concert series!
And our heartfelt appreciation to those of you who sent letters to your elected officials on behalf of The Ramkat and other independent music venues. We hope you will continue to support our efforts through NIVA to ensure that independent music venues - whether right here in our backyard, throughout the Old North State, or across the country - will be around to host your favorite artists and the next generation of rising stars.
_____________________________
Over the last few weeks, we have been assessing the current situation and making plans for the reopening of The Ramkat and Gas Hill Drinking Room when we are allowed to by Governor Roy Cooper, our state health officials and local elected leaders. Assuming Gas Hill Drinking Room will be the first portion of our business to be permitted to re-open, we will be implementing the following measures for staff and patron safety:
* We will follow all social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions provided to us by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as it relates to the reopening of bars and entertainment venues.
* All staff will have their temperatures taken and surveyed about their current health condition prior to their shift to determine if they will be allowed to work and interact with customers and other staff members.
* All staff will be required to wear masks, and to wash and or sanitize their hands every 15-20 minutes, after clearing/cleaning a table, and/or touching anyone or anything that has been brought into the bar.
* Gas Hill Drinking Room will be given a deep clean once a week and sanitized thoroughly each evening, after closing.
* During business hours, Gas Hill Drinking Room bathrooms will be sanitized hourly and our tables, benches, and chairs will be cleaned after each party leaves the table.
* We will only be using plastic cups.
* We will only accept credit cards.
* Patrons will order, and receive their drinks, from a server at their table. No one will be permitted to order at the bar.
* Only one person at a time will be allowed in the restrooms.
If you are looking for ways to support The Ramkat while we’re closed, we do have some programming that we are presenting online that we hope you’ll check out!
Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat
Over the last two months, we’ve been inviting local bands and artists to The Ramkat to record a set of their music. Everyone involved - the artists and our team - wear masks and practice social distancing. We present these concerts much like we would a live show at the venue: our sound engineer Brian Doub mixes the band and Michael Schmid runs lights.
We film the sets and edit them into the episodes, which are premiered weekly each Sunday night at 8 PM on our Facebook and YouTube pages. If you haven’t caught an episode of Home Sweet Home yet, we encourage you to check them out!
View Episodes >
Though we are making these shows available online for free, we are asking viewers to consider making a donation in support of the artists and the series. You can send a tip via Venmo at @The-Ramkat or through PayPal at info@theramkat.com. We appreciate your support!
Join The Ramkat for our Music Movies Online Series - presenting some great music documentaries for streaming at home.
Currently, we are screening "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.” Check out the trailer and purchase a ticket below!
ONCE WERE BROTHERS >
Next up is "All I Can Say,” a documentary made from the home video footage Blind Melon frontman Shannon Hoon shot from 1990-1995, the last five years of his life. You can learn more about this film and watch the trailer below.
ALL I CAN SAY >
You can purchase tickets for these streaming films at TheRamkat.com. We receive a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold.
Once again, thanks for sticking by and with us. Stay well, be kind to each other, and we look forward to seeing you all again some time soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.