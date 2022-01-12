A little fresh joy from the Joy Band 

The Joy Band looks to bring a little ”fresh joy” to the Flat Iron on January 15.
Citing Maya Angelou’s, “we need joy as we need air,” the Joy Band sees songstress Molly McGinn and pedal-steel player DaShawn Hickman, team up with Sam Frazier and his Side Effects’ rhythm section: bassist, Chris Micca, and drummer, Cliff Greeson, to round out something of a Triad super group, looking to break ruts, shake butts, and share a smile or two.
“The Triad is a super group unto itself,” McGinn is quick to assert, “always has been.” Drawing on the inclusivity of the community, “we all play on each other’s projects. We were all raised on open mics,” she added, tipping her hat to Alan Peterson’s Sunday nights at Beer Co. years ago. “Forming groups like these is so easy because the community is built that way.”
As for the Joy Band, McGinn traces its beginnings to Joymongers’ 10th-anniversary party over the summer. “I wanted to put together a special group of musicians for their anniversary, to honor all that they’ve done to pay local musicians to play there—including the series I did there for two years on Tuesday nights,” she explained of the special lineup she composed with Frazier and Hickman, along with Charlie Hunter and Sam Fribush.
“I’d been struggling to make some collaborations come together since the pandemic started, and I wanted to build something that could restore joy,” she recalled. “It did.”
Calling Frazier a “musical unicorn,” McGinn praised his “word-nerd” melodies, harmonies, and dynamic guitar. “When he takes a solo, you hang on every note,” she said. “You never know what he’s going to say, and when he does, it’s always a surprise ending.” Hickman’s pedal steel is “that match,” she added. “DaShawn plays like an angry angel on the best day of his life. And when the two trade solos, it’s just goodness.”
Frazier agreed. “Playing music with people like this brings me joy,” he said. “I’ve been playing with Molly for years. She’s one of the finest singer-songwriters I’ve ever performed with,” he added, noting the ways Hickman’s “wild card” qualities add to the joyful experience.
With Fribush on the road with Hiss Golden Messenger and, Charlie, as McGinn put it, “out with himself and the world,” she started musing musicians, ultimately adding Micca and Greeson to the fold. “From all those nights playing Side Effects gigs together, they’re a tight rhythm section. It’s a cross between a groove and a hug,” she said, praising Micca’s “lyrical basslines’’ and the reverence Greeson brings to the drums.
It’s that sort of reverence for a song that McGinn finds special about the group. “The words aren’t considered secondary to the music,” she explained, “the music and lyrics are constructed with care. And that’s a beautiful thing.” A simple joy for a songwriter with noted goals of finding beauty in a struggle.
“When Chris and Cliff took an old recording that Sam and I did years ago, called ‘Slatey Day,’ and added drums to it, they gave that song a new life, a new joy,” she explained of their evolving catalog that mixes original songs with a few covers of NC favorites, like Riley Baugus’ rendition of “Last Pale Light” (originally by Ben Nichols) or Laurelyn Dossett’s “Anna Lee.”
As a group, they aim to “put worries to work and go make some joy,” McGinn said. It’s a plan she’s following to pull herself from a plague of rut and self-doubt that have shadowed the past few years. “I hit a musical plateau,” she explained. “I wasn’t learning anymore. It was all the same chords, same songs, same phrases.” After signing up for voice lessons, taking up the bass, and “taking guitar lessons from people who make me nervous,” McGinn embarked on as many new musical roads as she could.
One road took her to establish a new residency, “the Woodshed Experience,” on Tuesdays at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville. “We host a variety of musicians and play around with new songs and ideas,” she noted. “The goal is to reach out and find those special folks writing and making music and bring them into the fold. It gives new and dormant artists a chance to work things out on the fly, and gives ourselves a weekly deadline to write and create new music.”
As for a group, McGinn worried, at first, about finding anything good—or that she, herself, wasn’t any good—she’s now looking forward to sharing the joy she found. “I still worry,” she admitted. “The difference now is that I know how to put that worry to work, or to rest, and make some joy.”
Like a breath of fresh air, the Joy Band blows into the Flat Iron on January 15.
