A father and daughter carry Music Across the Water

Music Across the Water has recently released its debut self-titled album of English folk songs, arranged by father-daughter duo, Dan and Samantha Smith.
Weaving harmony and melody with history, Music Across the Water engages a record blending a lifelong relationship of playing music together, with Dan’s life as a musician and Samantha’s career as a historian.
“Music is one of the most intimate ways we can communicate with people in the past,” said Samantha Smith, who works as Director of Community Engagement and Digital Learning at Old Salem Museum and Gardens. “Folkways and traditional music have always fascinated me, especially the way music reveals cultural confluence.”
The pair resides across two houses in the same historic nook of College Hill in Greensboro. And while the album marks their first official release, they’ve been playing music together for as long as Samantha can remember.
“Some of my earliest childhood memories are singing with my dad,” she said. “I remember the day we sat down for the first time, in a serious way, to play music—he told me about the importance of singing in our family history—and taught me the harmony of a song by The Louvin Brothers. I’m grateful to be singing together today!”
Dan, a classically trained musician with a career spanning nearly five-decades, echoed the musical relationship he’s fostered with his daughter. “She was still strapped in a car seat the first time I heard that very big voice come from a very tiny girl,” he said,”and we’ve always enjoyed singing English folk songs.”
While the self-titled release ushers their recording debut, this isn’t their first foray as bandmates—the pair also plays in a 60’s-style psychedelic group, Alone Again Or. “It’s a way for us to enjoy playing other music we enjoy,” Dan explained of the quartet, which dives more into the psychedelia and soul music of the late 60s and early 70s. “I love psychedelic rock and even the ‘candy’ pop of the 1960s,” Samantha added, “and to be able to perform some of those songs on stage was thrilling.”
As live shows have taken a backseat, they’ve delved more deeply into Music Across the Water. Though Alone Again Or guitarist, Edward Holm, makes notable appearances on the record, performing on “Who’s the Fool Now” and “Daddy Fox,” and engineering the violin recordings bestowed by acclaimed violinist Jennifer Curtis.
Visually the album is brought to life through illustrations by Patti Pogodzinski, which helps create a storybook atmosphere for the audience—enhanced by bits of history and “Dan’s Notes” included with each track.
For Samantha, Pogodzinski’s work enhances the record’s personal nature. “Patti brought her own interpretation and style to the songs through her illustrations. It was already a meaningful project, but that was amplified tenfold by working with my best friend.”
The family affair resonates, with an audible closeness, throughout the work. “We’re able to build on our years of comfortable singing together,” Dan explained, “it’s created a blend special to family members.”
Samantha agreed on the blend they’ve developed, with both remarking on her input on production and song choice. Their rendition of “Geordie,” a song Dan considers one the best on the record, was at her request. “It just came together, as if by magic,” he explained of the track. “Everything on the song is a first take—recording it only took a day, while some others (which will remain nameless) took all year!”
“Geordie’s” delicate arrangement is aided by guest recorder player Rosemarie DiGiorgio—Dan’s wife, Samantha’s mother, and manager for Music Across the Water. “It’s given us all something to work on together as a family,” Dan said. “Music has always been a huge deal to both sides of my family—it’s the reason I exist!” Samantha added, noting her parents met at a show her dad was playing.
Beyond their family, Dan’s influences for the project came largely from English folk musicians Robin and Barry Dransfield, with hints of Fairport Convention, Albion Band, Shirley Collins, and even a bit of early Genesis. Samantha found vocal inspiration from Susanne Sundfør, Maddy Prior, Rosalia, Sandy Denny, and Oumou Sangare.
As their debut album picks up radio play across the country, recording is underway for a second LP of traditional English folk songs, followed by an intended third album featuring American material.
“I’m excited to see how we can incorporate different musical traditions and explore new stories with our music,” Samantha noted, “we’ve put out our first record, but it won’t be our last.”
Looking ahead, Music Across the Water will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Prairie Public Broadcasting radio network’s The Great American Folk Show. Their self-titled debut is out now.
