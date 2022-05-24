A Diverse Lineup of Grammy and Tony Winners Headline An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 38th Season, July 1-30
Tickets on Sale Now for Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, esperanza spalding, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Postmodern Jukebox, and Boz Scaggs!
BOONE, NC — An Appalachian Summer Festival, Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, celebrates 38 years, July 1-30, with a buzzworthy and diverse lineup of performers for its Schaefer Popular Series events — from country and blues to jazz, vintage pop and Broadway. Don't miss your chance to see this talented lineup of Grammy and Tony-winning artists: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, esperanza spalding in Concert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour,and Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022. This monthlong whirlwind features the best in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming and is one of the nation’s leading regional arts festivals, attracting an audience of 28,000, including thousands of visitors to the High Country each summer
For more information, visit AppSummer.org or call the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office at 828-262-4046.
Schaefer Popular Series
JULY 3
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives(State Farm Road Concert Lot, 7:30pm)
Outdoor concert and fireworks, in collaboration with the Town of Boone
With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the questionJones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriterand musician is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt, andcontinues to record and release keenly relevant music that honors country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future.
3-7pm — family-friendly music, games, inflatables, food, and more at The Boone Greenway, Clawson-Burnley Park
6pm — concert gates open to the general public (bring your own chairs)
(Approx. 9:15pm) — Fireworks finale immediately following the concert
Tickets: $25 adults, FREE for all children 12 and younger
JULY 9
esperanza spalding in Concert(Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Join five-time Grammy winner esperanza spalding — American jazz bassist, singer, songwriter, and composer — for an unforgettable night of musical exploration. spalding took home her fifth career Grammy at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, winning Best Jazz Vocal Album for her eighth studio album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab.
Tickets: $40 adults, $25 students
JULY 16
Renée Elise Goldsberry(Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Stage and screen star Renée Elise Goldsberry is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical phenomenon Hamilton, which earned her Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel awards. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation. Renée also starred on Broadway in The Color Purple, The Lion King (Nala), and RENT (Mimi), was a regular in the popular soap opera One Life to Live (she won two Daytime Emmys), and is currently on Tina Fey’s Peacock network hit musical comedy, Girls5eva. Renée's set will cover music from Hamilton, RENT, The Lion King, The Color Purple, other Broadway numbers, and a tribute to the great Aretha Franklin.
Tickets: $50 adults, $25 students
JULY 23
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour(Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Pop-jazz collective Postmodern Jukebox — the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “popmusic in a time machine” — returns to Boone with The Grand Reopening Tour, which promises audiences “themost sensational ’20s party this side of The Great Gatsby.” Performing some of modern music’s biggest hits inthe classic styles of bygone eras, the tour features an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians whobring creator Scott Bradlee’s generation-spanning arrangements alive night after night. The core ensemble isoften joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique and unpredictable – making for one of the mostthrilling live music experiences of this and any other time period.
Tickets: $40 adults, $25 students
JULY 27
Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022 (Schaefer Center, 8pm)
For five decades, Boz Scaggs has mined a personalized mix of rock, blues andR&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential’70s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer,and 1976’s Silk Degrees, the latter of which spawned three Top 40 hitsingles: “It's Over,” “Lido Shuffle,” and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown.”Silk Degrees was followed by the albums Down Two then Left and MiddleMan, introducing such hit singles as “Breakdown Dead Ahead,” “Jo Jo,”and “Look What You've Done to Me.” Scaggs’ appearance marks his firstreturn to the festival since 2013.
Tickets: $50 adults, $25 students
Tickets
Purchase by phone (800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046), in person at the Box Office, (733 Rivers St.) or at AppSummer.org.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival:
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 28,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.
Corporate Sponsors:
Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, McDonald’s of Boone, Mast General Store, Goodnight Brothers, Boone Area Visitors Bureau, SkyBest Communications, Appalachian Home Care LLC, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties, PEAK Insurance, PNC Bank, Appalachian State University Bookstore, Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants, Creekside Electronics, Courtyard by Marriott, Chetola Resort, Hampton Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express-Boone, and The Horton Hotel.
Media Sponsors:
WBTV, WCYB, PBS North Carolina, Our State Magazine, Creative Loafing Charlotte, YES! Weekly, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, WNC Magazine, The Mountain Times, Watauga Democrat, High Country Radio, WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM, WDAV 89.9FM, WFDD 88.5FM, WASU 90.5FM, and WKSK The Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.