A Brother’s Revival set to play High Point on Sat., Oct. 9

About 35 minutes before picking up the phone to call David “Rook” Goldflies, the song “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers starts playing on my office radio. I chuckle to myself and smile as shortly I will be talking to a former member of the band who put down the bass line for hundreds of the (Allman Brothers) bands’ live shows from 1978-1983.
Goldflies was given the nickname “Rook” short for “Rookie” at the start of his musical career by a bandmate. “It just stuck,” he said.
Joining Goldflies on stage at the High Point Theatre, Sat., Oct. 9, will be another southern rock veteran, Mike Kach, who toured with Dickey Betts in his band Dickey Betts and Great Southern for 12 years. Goldflies and Kach lead the A Brother’s Revival on its ‘Fall Fillmore’ Tour with true knowledge and experience. As vocalist and keyboardist for A Brother’s Revival, Kach was Dickey’s choice to sing the songs initially sung by Gregg Allman.
A Brother’s Revival is a true Allman Brothers legacy band that will perform the At Fillmore East album in its entirety during their Fall Fillmore Tour to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary. At Fillmore East is often called the best live rock and roll album of all time and catapulted the Allman Brothers Band onto the world stage.
According to their release, during A Brother’s Revival’s two-and-a-half-hour show, they play all of the fan favorites, including Ramblin Man, Melissa, In Memory of Elizabeth Reed, Southbound, Whipping Post, Blue Sky, One Way Out, Soulshine, Revival, and others.
A Brothers Revival is unique in that the group has a musical director who recorded and toured with the Allman Brothers Band. David “Rook” Goldflies played in the Allman Brothers night after night on the road. His presence in A Brothers Revival gives the group a solid foundation to realize the full potential of the Allman Brothers’ powerful performances.
A Brothers Revival captures the beauty and intensity of the soaring double leads of Duane Allman and Dickey Betts. The drumming of Butch Trucks and Jaimoe, along with the unique timpani performance mid-show, are brought to life by A Brothers Revival’s two drummers who drive the band like a freight train rolling down the Georgia train tracks.
A Brother’s Revival continues its ‘Fall Fillmore’ Tour at High Point Theater, 220 E. Commerce Ave., Sat., Oct. 9. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 to $40. Info: (336) 887-3001 or visit https://highpointtheatre.com/events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.