Free music festival in Downtown Alpharetta to feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Ruthie Foster and more on over six stages, Oct 8-9
ALPHARETTA, GA - (July 21, 2021) – The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival returns to Downtown Alpharetta for its eighth year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 - 9 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The FREE admission festival will showcase more than thirty (30) performances by singer-songwriters representing a variety of music genres on more than six outdoor stages throughout the Downtown Alpharetta area. This year’s festival will feature headliners Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Ruthie Foster. In addition to music, festival goers can enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks.
The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival brings together nationally and locally recognized musicians to perform their original hit songs. The 2021 event will feature six stages across Downtown Alpharetta including Milton Avenue, Town Green and Brooke Street Park. Additional stages located inside downtown businesses participating in the city’s Music Match initiative will also feature local talent, supporting the city’s efforts to become Alpharetta Music City.
The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival will feature a headliner performance from four-time Grammy nominee blues artist, Ruthie Foster, on Friday night, Oct. 8. Hailing from a small town in Texas, the vocal powerhouse has been described by Rolling Stone as “pure magic to watch and hear”. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. During her service in the US Navy, she sang for the Navy’s band Pride. It was here that her love of performing became apparent. After leaving the service, Ruthie solidified her place as an up-and-coming singer-songwriter with ten albums including her latest album “Live at the Paramount”, released in May of 2020. As Ruthie wraps her oh-so-malleable, impeccably nuanced voice around each song, the wisdom of her selections, the strength of each arrangement, their near-seamless flow and the outstanding talent of her band converge into yet another reminder that Foster’s artistry really is in a league of its own.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, an Americana act hailing from Nashville, TN, will headline the festival on Saturday night, Oct. 9. He and his band have always charged listeners’ hearts and minds while inspiring them to think, feel, dance and love. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, John Hiatt, Needtobreathe, Don Henley and more. Their most recent album, “Dragons”, is the most collaborative to date and features artists and songwriters including Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Sean McConnell, The Lone Bellow and Ellie Holcomb. The success of “Dragons” led to a career spanning feature in which Rolling Stone declared Holcomb as “One of Americana’s most popular stars.” Holcomb has traveled the globe with a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music.
Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival Getaway To Alpharetta, Ga.
With three unique shopping districts, more than 200 restaurants and one-of-a-kind attractions, it is easy to hit the right note with a weekend getaway to The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival. Visitors and residents can turn up the volume on this music weekend with concert happenings taking place across Downtown Alpharetta stages.
“The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival is a signature event for the city and a terrific way for nationally recognized singer-songwriters to share the stories behind their songs while also showcasing Alpharetta’s vibrant music scene,” said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With the event taking place over two weekend days, it gives visitors another reason to enjoy the festival plus all the awesome things to see and do in Alpharetta. It is the perfect fall music getaway!”
Travelers looking for accommodations can book their stay at one of Alpharetta’s 30 modern and upscale hotels directly at https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/stay/.
TheWire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival is presented by the City of Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau serves as the official Destination Marketing Organization for the city of Alpharetta, Ga. With so much to do, why not stay the weekend? Book a hotel stay at one of the Alpharetta’s 30 modern and upscale hotels directly at www.awesomealpharetta.com. Alpharetta was recently named “One of the South’s Friendliest Cities” by Southern Living Magazine and “One of the Best Places to Visit in Georgia” by Vacationidea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.