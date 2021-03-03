“8 Tracks” from Jive Mother Mary

The Triad rockers in Jive Mother Mary play up puns, and their 1970s stylings, with a new record, “8 Tracks,” out via Bandcamp on March 5, followed by other streaming platforms on March 12.
“We channel everything from rock to folky and singer-songwriter stuff, to funk music, blues, and rock from the 80s,” said founding guitarist Mason Keck of their oft-described “1970s rock vibe.” “We try to absorb it all,” he added.
Rolling-off influences of radio rock hits—Keck once described their sound as “almost like Aerosmith meets the Eagles”—their material likewise echoes a fandom of more contemporary acts like the Black Crowes, Wilco, and Queens of the Stoneage.
“The new record covers a lot of these bases,” he explained, “from big, screaming guitars and in-your-face tunes to laid back ones with just acoustic guitar and vocals.” Keck feels their range comes from an active approach to absorb the stylings of their influences—a practice he developed while growing up around music, with his dad playing in local bands throughout his childhood.
“By the time I started playing, he had started a southern rock band called ‘Peach Brandy Band,’” Keck explained, “their equipment stayed set up in a room of our house, and instead of kicking me out of the room while they rehearsed, they’d actually take time and show me how to play the songs they were playing.”
With all puns intended, Keck considers the experience “truly instrumental,” though he attributes his chops as a front man to an early love of entertaining and fandom of the shock group, KISS. “I used to get in trouble in elementary school for singing KISS on the picnic tables at recess,” he said, noting his first concert was at the Greensboro Coliseum for KISS’ 1999 Psycho Circus Tour.
Though all grown-up, Keck remains a KISS fan. “They’re a band that catches a lot of flack for not being that talented,” he said, “but they showed multiple generations of people that anyone can get out there and make music, and most importantly, have a damn good time while doing it.”
From first concerts to the band he started in high school, Keck has continued to carry that sentiment for the past 15 years since forming Jive Mother Mary with drummer Seth “Fluff” Aldridge in 2006, naming the band after misheard lyrics to a Cry of Love song; and adding guitarist Tyler Schulz and bassist Will Sanders.
Following graduation, the four moved to Hollywood to attend the Musicians Institute. Alridge received a Marky Ramone Drum Scholarship. Keck auditioned for Slash. And after a few years of experiences, Keck “wouldn’t trade for the world,” the quartet moved to Athens, GA. “That’s where we really tightened-ship as a band,” Keck said of their time in the Peach State. They returned to the Triad-area in 2015, with current bassist Keith Ingalls coming aboard just after their first European tour in 2017.
For the new record, their sixth release, they trucked over to Nashville, recording “8 Tracks” over five days with Jay Tooke at Pentavarit. “It was great to have someone engineering who knew what we were after,” Keck said of the experience, reflecting on touring with Tooke’s band, The Steel Woods, in 2018. “Once we made it to the studio, we felt right at home.”
Ideas of home hang heavy in Keck’s catalog. “I often find myself writing about being on the road or being away from home,” he said. “Writing ends up being almost like therapy about a situation you may want to face, or makes for a good snapshot in time of what was going on.”
Sometimes it’s both. The second single off the new record, “Road song #17,” affectionately known as “The Burger King Song,” rings with humor while underlining a longing to get back on the road. “I never thought that I’d miss eating hot trash in a cramped van,” he said, “but I truly do.”
With touring on the horizon, Keck hopes that feeling won’t last. They’ve got dates scheduled across the Midwest and east coast through the spring. “Hopefully, they’ll keep rolling-in, and we can tie as many together as possible,” he explained of touring in a new age. “Thankfully, our European tour is still on for January 2022.”
“We’re doing everything in our power to make this plane take off and have a smooth ride,” Keck said of their onward trajectory. “I’m thankful to have some amazing friends and people in my corner, and I hope it shows through in our music.”
“8 Tracks” from Jive Mother Mary comes out March 5 on Bandcamp before hitting streaming platforms on March 12.
