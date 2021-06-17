Advance Discounted Ticket Sales to End June 26th
Full List of Participating Artists Now at EnoFest.org
Durham, North Carolina—The Eno River Association will present the 2021 EnoFest live and in person Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4 at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham, North Carolina. The beloved live music festival will feature live music, crafts, food & fun on the river Saturday and Sunday, with a virtual kickoff event Friday evening.
Tickets are selling faster than anticipated and online, discounted, advance sales will end Saturday, June 26th. After June 26th, ticket prices will increase to $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass.
The Festival will showcase over 40 artists on three stages throughout the two days, including: Shirley Caesar, The Hamiltones, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Jake Xerxes Fussell, the African American Dance Ensemble, Bluegrass Experience, Rissi Palmer, Blue Cactus, and many more.
EnoFest features a wide array of activities, including a juried craft show spotlighting over 60 artisans from throughout the southeast, hand-selected food trucks and vendors, craft beers, wines, seltzers and cider at the Eno beer garden, art and dance demonstrations, and more.
This year's EnoFest will include a special virtual event hosted by Joe Newberry and performances by Alice Gerrard & Friends, the Branchettes, Javier Montano, and the Gospel Travelers of Garysburg, NC that will air Friday, July 2nd via YouTube, Facebook and the EnoFest.org website.
EnoFest raises awareness and funds to protect and restore exceptional places that provide our region with clean water and healthy forests, wildlife and natural areas, and open space.
Discounted advance tickets are on sale now through June 26th and are available online at www.EnoFest.org. Tickets are $25 per day or $40 for a two-day pass. After June 26th, ticket prices will increase to $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass.
About the Festival for the Eno:
What: EnoFest ‘21, 42nd Annual Festival for the Eno
When: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 (10am - 6pm each day) with a special virtual live stream event Friday, July 2.
Where: West Point on the Eno City Park on Roxboro Road in Durham. Parking is free at the Durham County Memorial Stadium on Duke Street one mile north of I-85.
Shuttle bus: Festival visitors may purchase tickets at the Durham County Memorial Stadium and ride in free air-conditioned buses that run continuously to and from the festival site starting at 9:30 a.m. There is no parking on-site except for bicycles and the disabled.
Cost: Ticket Prices: $25 per day, $40 two-day pass. Children 5-17: $10 per day, $16 two-day pass. Anyone ages 5 and over will require a ticket to enter. Children 4 and under are free. Ticket sales are limited and sell-outs are expected. Tickets may not be available the day of the Festival. After June 26th ticket prices will increase to $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass.
Info and to buy tickets: www.EnoFest.org, 919-620-9099 x 203
About The Eno River Association: The Eno River Association (ERA) is a 501c3 non-profit conservation organization whose mission is to conserve and protect the natural, cultural, and historic resources of the Eno River basin. The ERA is a nationally accredited, professionally staffed land trust. Since 1966, the Association has worked actively to protect the lands and waters along the Eno River and its tributaries. To date, we have permanently protected more than 7,500 acres of land for the benefit of current and future generations.
