40th Anniversary of ‘The Number Of The Beast’ Commemorative Retro - Cassette Format Release Announced
Los Angeles, CA – February 18, 2022 – BMG will mark the 40th anniversary of Iron Maiden’s third album, The Number Of The Beast, with a commemorative cassette release that will be available in the U.S. as an independent record store exclusive on March 25, 2022. For more info on stores and availability visit http://www.thinkindie.com/store-finder.
This seminal recording, first released in the UK on 22nd March 1982 - and the first to feature Bruce Dickinson as vocalist – catapulted Iron Maiden to international stardom and set them on course for the spectacular trajectory of success which the band continues to enjoy and develop to this day.
The cassette is comprised of the 2015 remastered recordings of the original eight songs on the album as listed below, with front cover color art based on the 1982 C-60 cassette release plus a re-designed & updated inlay. Ultimately, it’s a tribute to a watershed album that sold in its millions in record stores all around the world; a celebration of those bygone times and a fitting souvenir for the fans who have loyally followed the band ever since.
Side 1
1. Invaders
2. Children Of The Damned
3. The Prisoner
4. 22 Acacia Avenue
Side 2
1.The Number Of The Beast
2. Run To The Hills
3. Gangland
4. Hallowed Be Thy Name
