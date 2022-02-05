40+ Stage Presents the Stage Premier of Nathan Ross Freeman’s “The Other Way Around”
APPROXIMATE RUN TIME: 80 minutes, one act. Q & A with cast and playwright to follow matinee performances.
Winston-Salem, NC – February 4 40+ Stage Company is proud to announce the premier stage production “The Other Way Around” by local playwright Nathan Ross Freeman. Freeman is the Co-founder and Artistic Director of the nationally recognized program, Authoring Action –- an organization that provides tools to youth for their personal success in any career, calling and life path. His play Hannah Elias was awarded the 1997 NC. Arts Council Playwrights Fellowship. Freeman’s fiction, non-fiction and scriptwriting lectures include Characterization: Layers of Self, Advocate Writing, and Screenwriter as Filmmaker. He was an adjunct member of the Intensive Writing Faculty, teaching Screenwriting and Playwriting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for 14 years (1994-2008). He was appointed Salem College’s Visiting Writer (2009) where he taught Upper Level Screenwriting, Beginning and Intermediate Poetry, and Creative Writing.
Opening night ceremonies begin at 6:00 pm Friday, February 18 in the art gallery of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St., Winston-Salem, NC, with a reception honoring Leo Rucker, an acclaimed local artist who created the artwork for the poster for the show. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet Rucker and purchase a poster suitable for framing from the show signed by the artist. Proceeds from the poster sales are a fundraiser for Rucker and 40+ Stage Company.
“The Other Way Around” features a husband and wife in a near 30-year marriage. Per the website, “This spirited, passionate, intense couple has managed through three decades to keep their relationship fresh and fun, but not without drama. … This is a poignant, funny, moving drama unabashedly honest about two very memorable people and the lessons their love and their lives hold for all of us.” Performances are scheduled for 7:30 pm on February 18, 19, 25, 26 and at 2:00 pm on February 20 and 27 at the Mountcastle Blackbox Theater, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce street, Winston-Salem, NC. Tickets are available at the door, online at https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/the-other-way-around, or by phone a 336-747-1414. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students.
For more information about 40+ Stage Company and its upcoming season, visit www. 40PlusStage.com.
DATES AND TIMES:
Evenings: February 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 pm
Matinees: February 19 and 27 at 2:00 pm.
PLACE: Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC.
COST/ADMISSION: Adult $20, Senior $16, Student $12. Plus taxes and fees on all prices.
Online: https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or Call Arts Council Box 336-747-1414
PARKING: Convenient parking is located directly across the street. Event Parking will be charged a nominal fee per car for most evening and weekend events. There are several parking garages located within walking distance.
SEASON SPONSORS: JoBeth Sousa, CPFA, CPWA, CRPC at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Corporation, Blanco-Tackabery Attorneys and Counsellors at Law, Made for You Media, Robert Hayes McNeill, Winston-Salem, NC. and Elinor and Robert Newberry, Wilmington, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.