40+ Stage Presents the First of Three Local Playwrights for the Season with a Groundbreaking New Play by Mark Pirolo “Better Days”
APPROXIMATE RUN TIME: 90 minutes, two acts. Q&A with cast and playwright to follow matinee performances.
Winston-Salem, NC – October 20, 2021 - 40+ Stage Company is proud to announce the company’s first production of a local playwright with the premier Better Days by Mark Pirolo. Pirolo, Artistic Director at 40+ Stage Company, has enjoyed national recognition for his design work. His professional credits include scenic and costume design for productions at The Cleveland Playhouse, Skylight Opera Theatre, The Playmakers Repertory Theatre, PBS Biography Series, and The NC Shakespeare Festival. He served on the faculty of the School of Design & Production at The North Carolina School of the Arts for 36 years prior to retiring in 2004. Pirolo’s Better Days offers apoignant portrayal of two men struggling to reestablish trust in their relationship. Mitchell returns to his apartment one night and is surprised to find Peter waiting for him—Peter who left weeks earlier without a word of goodbye. The full history of their relationship is revealed through flashback scenes that keep the drama moving at a brisk tempo as they struggle toward a fresh understanding. Both have histories to overcome. Playwright Pirolo has created two thoroughly forceful characters: Mitchell, the older of the two, is reserved, compassionate, at home with the wine and cheese set of academia and Peter, passionate, street-wise, and at times lost to himself and his own needs. Their story with its humor, poignancy, and moments of wrenching desperation belongs to every couple seeking deeper understanding of one another and a growing capacity for intimacy based upon trust.
DATES AND TIMES:
Evenings: November 5-6 and 12-13 at 7:30 pm
Matinees: November 7 and 14 at 2:00 pm
PLACE: Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC.
COST/ADMISSION: Adult $20, Senior $16, Student $12. Plus taxes and fees on all prices.Online: https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or Call Arts Council Box 336-747-1414
