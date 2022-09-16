40+ Stage Presents “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” a new play by Grace Ellis
APPROXIMATE RUN TIME: 90 minutes, one act. Q & A with cast and playwright to follow the first matinee performance.
Winston-Salem, NC – September 16 - 40+ Stage Company is proud to announce the premier of “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” a play by Winston-Salem playwright Grace Ellis. Forty-something Rhonda Lee Morgan is Ellis’ heroine in this magical comedy directed by Lara Ianni. Rhonda discovers an opportunity to revive her career as an actor—a career she abandoned twenty years ago when she dropped out of college to start a family. Aiding her in her pursuit of a residency with the Manhattan Players are two friends from her creativity group, her drama teacher from college, and a musician from the local little theater. The comedy begins when Rhonda struggles to escape the demands of her family—a health-fanatic daughter, a genial goof-off son, a narcissistic husband, and a demented grandmother—as well as the objections of her psychiatrist, her employer, and the fearsome gatekeeper for the program in New York. Ellis has a message underneath the laughter—it’s never too late, even if we find ourselves entangled in a net of our own making.
“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” opens Friday, September 30, at Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Winston-Salem, NC. Tickets are available online at https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/rhonda, at the door, or call 336-747-1414.
For more information about 40+ Stage Company, visit www. 40PlusStage.com.
DATES AND TIMES: Evenings: September 30, October 1, 7, and 8 at 7:30 pm and matinees October 2 and 9 at 2:00 pm. Talk-back follows the matinee October 9.
PLACE: Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC.
COST/ADMISSION: Adult $20, Senior $16, Student $12. Plus taxes and fees on all prices.Online: https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/rhonda or Call Arts Council Box 336-747-1414. Tickets also available at the door. Open seating.
PARKING: Convenient parking is located directly across the street. Event Parking will be charged a nominal fee per car for most evening and weekend events. There are several parking garages located within walking distance.
SEASON SPONSORS: JoBeth Sousa, CPFA, CPWA, CRPC at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Corporation: JoBeth Sousa, Blanco-Tackabery Attorneys and Counsellors at Law. Made for You Media. Robert Hayes McNeill, Winston-Salem, NC. Elinor and Robert Newberry, Wilmington, NC.
