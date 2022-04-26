40+ Stage Features Two Local Playwrights in 2022 – 2023 Season
Winston-Salem, NC – April 26 - 40+ Stage Company extends its commitment to present plays with intergenerational themes depicting lives in transition into its 2022 -2023 season.
The season opens Friday, September 30, 2022 with a play by local playwright Grace Winn Ellis entitled “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage,” a drama about a woman who seeks to return to the stage after giving up her acting career to raise her family. The second play of the season “Whittlers’ Bench” by David Ratcliff, also a local playwright, opens Friday, November 11.
Ratcliff’s deals with the sensitive subject of wife abuse as a caring community attempts to intervene. The classic “Raisin in the Sun” by Loraine Hansberry opens Friday, February 17, 2023 as the first production of the New Year, continuing a company tradition of offering a play with a theme honoring Black History month.
Adhering to its mission of introducing lesser known plays to the Triad, the last play of the season, “Levitation” by Timothy Mason opens Friday, April 28. Mason’s play is a reverent, sensitive exploration of the mysterious and elusive influence memories have on a young man’s understanding of his own life and his place in the world. 40+ Stage
Performances are held in Mountcastle Theater, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Winston Salem, North Carolina. Shows run for two weekends with 7:30 pm performances Friday and Saturday and 2:00 pm matinee Sunday. More information available on the 40+ Stage Company website https://40plusstage.com/ Ticket prices for all shows: Adults, $20.00; Seniors (60+) $16.00; and Students, $12.00, plus fees at all levels Open seating. Tickets available through the Arts Council Box Office, at https://www.intothearts.org/events-info, by phone at 336-747-1414, and at the door. Please inquire for group rates.
PLACE: Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Winston-Salem, NC.
MEDIA CONTACT: John J. Hohn, johnhohn857@gmail.com
SEASON SPONSORS: JoBeth Sousa, CPFA, Merrill Lynch; Blanco-Tackabery, Attorneys; Made for You Media; Robert Hayes McNeill; Winston-Salem, NC; Elinor and Robert Newberry, Wilmington, NC.
