Winston-Salem, NC – August 17, 2021 – As a precaution to protect audience members, the cast, and theater volunteers, 40+ Stage Company announced that it is indefinitely postponing the performance of The Last Romance scheduled to open September 10, 2021 at the Mountcastle Box Theater in the Hanes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.
The company plans to reschedule the play into its 2022 – 2023 season to be announced in the spring. Sources also report that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced the implementation of a mask mandate to begin Friday, August 20 because of the danger presented by the resurgence of the pandemic and the attendant concerns about the virulent Delta variant.
40+ Stage Company is a non profit theatre company presenting performances that focus on intergenerational issues and themes that engage and challenge audiences to examine prevailing social values Our Education Program aims to offer creative opportunities for seniors and mature adults to challenge and enrich their lives. For more information, visit www.40plusstage.com.
