36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black, & Blues Announces High-Power Artist Lineup & Seeks Volunteers
The longest-running Blues festival in the Southeast returns during NC Blues Week May 14-21, 2022
GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2022) - Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) announced the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black & Blues scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, 3-11pm featuring live music at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Live music continues on Sunday, May 22 with the PBPS ‘Blues & Foods Market’ at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro from 2-6pm.
The complete lineup includes: Mr. Sipp, Vanessa Collier, Jontavious Willis, TC Carter Band, Jay Hopp, Sean “Mack” McDonald, and Stephen Hull. More information about each artist is available at piedmontblues.org/festival-artists/.
PBPS president Atiba Berkley states, “The theme ‘Young, Black & Blues’ was intentionally chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of Blues music and participants of Blues culture.” The 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival affords a unique opportunity to observe the range and depth of Blues from the perspective of a younger generation of Blues originators. To that end, additional events will include their new Blues Groove Beat Battle targeting hip-hop fans on May 13 at the Flat Iron and their annual Blues Groove House Music Dance Party on May 14th, 2022 at Elsewhere Museum.
Visit PiedmontBlues.org for tickets which are on sale now including the limited availability Blues Lover’s Bundle which rewards those who buy tickets before April 15. There are special discounts available at checkout by using promo codes. Public Education employees get $5 off via the promo code: BluesEd. US military Veterans and Active Duty service members are being honored with $5 off via the promo code: BluesVet. Members of the various Blues Societies across the state all have access to deeper discounts by contacting their regional group leaders.
PBPS is seeking volunteers for the festival and those who give their time get extra perks in addition to serving their community. Volunteers enjoy free entry to the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival. Various volunteer shifts are available for pre-festival, during the festival, and after the event. Shifts are available for a variety of positions.
For volunteer opportunities please visit piedmontblues.org/volunteers. For sponsorship opportunities, please email Atiba Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.
Follow Piedmont Blues Preservation Society on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PBPS85/), and on Instagram (instagram.com/piedmont_blues/).
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 historical, educational, & charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music has evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
