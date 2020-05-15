The North Carolina Folk Festival and the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will present Greensboro’s premier roots music festivals as a joint venture in September 2020
Greensboro, N.C., May 15, 2020 — The North Carolina Folk Festival and the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society announce a unique collaboration to present the 34th Carolina Blues Festival as part of the annual Folk Festival the weekend of September 11-13, 2020.
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society president Atiba Berkley, and North Carolina Folk Festival president & CEO Amy Grossmann, began discussing the opportunity to join forces in late March as public health and economic developments resulting from COVID-19 were beginning to have a profound effect on the arts and events industries worldwide.
“As producers of events that bring people together in celebration of cultural expression, we carry a responsibility to provide a safe, entertaining, culturally relevant, inclusive environment for the artists and audiences that are the heart and soul of our work,” Berkley and Grossmann announced in a joint statement. “Our decision to collaborate on a unified festival will allow our organizations to share resources, fulfill our like-minded cultural missions, and together lift up our community through the power of music.”
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has produced the Carolina Blues Festival for 34 years making it the longest continuous Blues festival in the southeast. The 34th Carolina Blues Festival was originally scheduled to take place on May 16 and 17, 2020. “Our board and leadership team had several conversations in the early days of the pandemic about the realities we were facing with our original festival dates in May,” said Berkley. “We discussed and explored several options for alternate ways and times to present the 34th Carolina Blues Festival, and we agreed that the best thing to do would be to rally and persevere with another champion, the N.C. Folk Festival.”
The N.C. Folk Festival recently announced plans to present a modified version of their event. “We are thrilled that the Carolina Blues Festival team will be part of the creativity and agility that will empower our planning for a unified festival in September,” said Grossmann. “We are blessed to have helpers and common ground in the respective missions and resources our organizations can contribute to this collaboration, and we look forward to sharing that with our community in the Fall.”
To learn more about the N.C. Folk Festival, please visit ncfolkfest.com. The North Carolina Folk Festival will continue to post updates on its Facebook page (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival).
Learn more about the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (https://piedmontblues.org/) and the Carolina Blues Festival (https://carolinabluesfestival.com/). The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will continue to post updates on Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PBPS85/), and on Instagram (instagram.com/piedmont_blues/).
###
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The NC Folk Festival is a 501c3 non profit organization dedicated to the presentation of music, dance, crafts, and other arts representing cultural traditions from across America and the world through its flagship annual event each September in downtown Greensboro, NC. The North Carolina Folk Festival, co-produced by the City of Greensboro, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting over 156,000 people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event that continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held in Greensboro from 2015–2017. In the tradition of “The National,” the North Carolina Folk Festival features performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a North Carolina Folklife Area featuring ongoing demonstrations, an interactive Family Area, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2020 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 11 through 13. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 charitable non-profit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture & music known commonly as the Blues; this form of music having evolved historically from the culture & experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization documents and preserves both the African-American and North Carolina Blues traditions, and presents educational programs, seminars, and workshops meant to revive, maintain, and grow interest in Blues in our regional community. We represent Blues culture through educational programs, workshops, and with a focus on historic accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other non-profits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture and history. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the Arts, and education. https://piedmontblues.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.