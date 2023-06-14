3 Weekends of Unforgettable Bluegrass Music Coming to COHAB.SPACE, North Carolina's Newest Fest-Style Venue in High Point
High Point, North Carolina - June 13, 2023 - COHAB.SPACE, the newest fest-style venue in High Point, is thrilled to announce three weekends of unforgettable Bluegrass music. Taking place on Sat., June 24, Fri., June 30, and Fri., July 7, 2023, these events will showcase renowned artists, special guests, and exclusive VIP experiences.
The first weekend, on Sat., June 24, will feature The Larry Keel Experience with special guests Big Fat Gap. Known for their mesmerizing performances and exceptional musicianship, The Larry Keel Experience will deliver an evening filled with authentic Bluegrass. For a select few attendees who purchase the VIP experience, there will be an exclusive opportunity to Meet, Greet, and Eat with Larry Keel in the stunning Blue Spiral 1 gallery space of COHAB.SPACE.
On Fri., June 30, the stage will be graced by Keller Williams Kellergrass, featuring The Hillbenders and Jon Stickley Trio. Prepare to be captivated by their seamless fusion of traditional Bluegrass and innovative musical approaches. Additionally, there are a limited number of VIP tickets available for the privilege of enjoying Dinner with Mason Via, a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, and his partner Waverly Leonard. This intimate and exclusive experience will take place in the elegant gallery space.
The grand finale will take place on Fri., July 7, headlined by the legendary Sam Bush, a pioneer of modern Bluegrass, who promises a tour de force of musical brilliance. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a VIP ticket to participate in a special Meet, Greet, and Eat session with Wyatt Ellis, a 14-year-old Bluegrass prodigy. Wyatt Ellis, who has already established himself as a rising star in the Bluegrass community, will meet fans before Sam Bush's performance in our Blue Spiral Art Gallery at COHAB.SPACE.
Tickets for these extraordinary Bluegrass weekends are available for purchase online at COHAB.SPACE.
About COHAB.SPACE: COHAB.SPACE is High Point's newest and most exciting fest-style venue, dedicated to hosting remarkable live music experiences. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment, COHAB.SPACE is poised to become a premier destination for music lovers and artists alike.
