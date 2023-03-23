TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 31 AT 10AM LOCAL

Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces her much-anticipated US arena tour, set for fall 2023.  The Kaleidoscope Tour comes to Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 7 with entirely new and innovative stage production. 

The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle’s #1s, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year. 

Register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the Lauren Daigle pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12pm local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, March 30 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.  General on-sale is Friday, March 31 at 10am local time.  Full routing below.

In addition, Daigle is also set to perform “Thank God I Do” on the Today Show next Thursday, March 30th – marking the song’s network television premiere. (Check local listings).   

image004.jpg

“Thank God I Do” is Lauren’s biggest first week streaming song across all DSPs, has been added to a record breaking 120+ radio stations across multi-formats in just it’s first week, and is her strongest single launch at radio to date. The song also received major acclaim with Billboard writing, “the piano ballad features the signature soar that fans have been waiting to return, but her voice has deepened with time, matching the epic sweep of the strings on the track and readying the masses for a prolonged showcase.”   

“Thank God I Do”  marks the launch of a new creative chapter for the multi-platinum selling, Louisiana-born artist, who just last month announced signing to Atlantic Records in partnership with longtime label home Centricity Music. With a creative team led by Grammy®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood), and featuring co-writers Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Amy Wadge, Lori McKenna, Jason Ingram and Jon Greene, to name a few, Lauren Daigle comprises twenty soulful and uplifting songs to be released in two parts. The first ten arrives May 12, and the other ten release later this year.

Listen to “Thank God I Do” HERE– Daigle’s first release via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music – and pre-save Lauren Daigle album HERE.

With over a billion streams and years of sold-out US and international tours to her name, Lauren Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a global, ever-growing fanbase. Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and ten-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.

Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child – which includes the breakthrough hit single “You Say” – Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. She went on to break another record when the LP reached 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, which is the greatest number of weeks that any artist has spent at the top of any individual album chart. Similarly, the 5x platinum-certified “You Say” is the longest-running No. 1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart. 

Off stage, Daigle remains committed to investing her time to promote music education, work with at-risk youth, and provide care for children, the elderly, and those in need through The Price Fund, an organization she founded in 2018. To date, she has distributed over $2.4 million to 40 nonprofits around the world.

 

DATE

MARKET

VENUE

 

Thu Jul 13, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

TD Pavilion at the Mann*

 

Fri Jul 14, 2023

Lewiston, NY

Artpark Amphitheater*

 

Wed Sep 6, 2023

Memphis, TN

FedExForum

 

Thu Sep 7, 2023

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

 

Fri Sep 8, 2023

Baton Rouge, LA

Raising Cane's River Center

 

Thu Sep 14, 2023

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

 

Fri Sep 15, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

 

Sat Sep 16, 2023

Hoffman Estates, IL

NOW Arena

 

Thu Sep 28, 2023

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

 

Fri Sep 29, 2023

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

 

Sat Sep 30, 2023

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

 

Wed Oct 4, 2023

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

 

Thu Oct 5, 2023

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

 

Fri Oct 6, 2023

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

 

Thu Oct 19, 2023

Boston, MA

Agganis Arena

 

Fri Oct 20, 2023

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

 

Sat Oct 21, 2023

Baltimore, MD

CFG Bank Arena

 

Thu Oct 26, 2023

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

 

Fri Oct 27, 2023

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

 

Sat Oct 28, 2023

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

 

Fri Nov 10, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena

 

Sat Nov 11, 2023

Phoenix, AZ

Desert Diamond Arena

 

Tue Nov 14, 2023

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

 

Thu Nov 16, 2023

Portland, OR

Moda Center

 

Fri Nov 17, 2023

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

 

Sat Nov 18, 2023

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

 

Thu Nov 30, 2023

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

 

Fri Dec 1, 2023

Ft Worth, TX

Dickies Arena

 

Sat Dec 2, 2023

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

 

Thu Dec 7, 2023

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

 

Fri Dec 8, 2023

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

 

Sat Dec 9, 2023

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

 

 

NOT PART OF KALEIDOSCOPE TOUR*

