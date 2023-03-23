TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 31 AT 10AM LOCAL
Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces her much-anticipated US arena tour, set for fall 2023. The Kaleidoscope Tour comes to Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 7 with entirely new and innovative stage production.
The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle’s #1s, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.
Register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the Lauren Daigle pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12pm local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, March 30 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com. General on-sale is Friday, March 31 at 10am local time. Full routing below.
In addition, Daigle is also set to perform “Thank God I Do” on the Today Show next Thursday, March 30th – marking the song’s network television premiere. (Check local listings).
“Thank God I Do” is Lauren’s biggest first week streaming song across all DSPs, has been added to a record breaking 120+ radio stations across multi-formats in just it’s first week, and is her strongest single launch at radio to date. The song also received major acclaim with Billboard writing, “the piano ballad features the signature soar that fans have been waiting to return, but her voice has deepened with time, matching the epic sweep of the strings on the track and readying the masses for a prolonged showcase.”
“Thank God I Do” marks the launch of a new creative chapter for the multi-platinum selling, Louisiana-born artist, who just last month announced signing to Atlantic Records in partnership with longtime label home Centricity Music. With a creative team led by Grammy®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood), and featuring co-writers Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Amy Wadge, Lori McKenna, Jason Ingram and Jon Greene, to name a few, Lauren Daigle comprises twenty soulful and uplifting songs to be released in two parts. The first ten arrives May 12, and the other ten release later this year.
Listen to “Thank God I Do” HERE– Daigle’s first release via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music – and pre-save Lauren Daigle album HERE.
With over a billion streams and years of sold-out US and international tours to her name, Lauren Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a global, ever-growing fanbase. Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and ten-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.
Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child – which includes the breakthrough hit single “You Say” – Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. She went on to break another record when the LP reached 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, which is the greatest number of weeks that any artist has spent at the top of any individual album chart. Similarly, the 5x platinum-certified “You Say” is the longest-running No. 1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.
Off stage, Daigle remains committed to investing her time to promote music education, work with at-risk youth, and provide care for children, the elderly, and those in need through The Price Fund, an organization she founded in 2018. To date, she has distributed over $2.4 million to 40 nonprofits around the world.
DATE
MARKET
VENUE
Thu Jul 13, 2023
Philadelphia, PA
TD Pavilion at the Mann*
Fri Jul 14, 2023
Lewiston, NY
Artpark Amphitheater*
Wed Sep 6, 2023
Memphis, TN
FedExForum
Thu Sep 7, 2023
Bossier City, LA
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Fri Sep 8, 2023
Baton Rouge, LA
Raising Cane's River Center
Thu Sep 14, 2023
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Fri Sep 15, 2023
Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sat Sep 16, 2023
Hoffman Estates, IL
NOW Arena
Thu Sep 28, 2023
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
Fri Sep 29, 2023
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
Sat Sep 30, 2023
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
Wed Oct 4, 2023
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum
Thu Oct 5, 2023
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Fri Oct 6, 2023
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Thu Oct 19, 2023
Boston, MA
Agganis Arena
Fri Oct 20, 2023
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Sat Oct 21, 2023
Baltimore, MD
CFG Bank Arena
Thu Oct 26, 2023
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
Fri Oct 27, 2023
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 28, 2023
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
Fri Nov 10, 2023
Los Angeles, CA
Crypto.com Arena
Sat Nov 11, 2023
Phoenix, AZ
Desert Diamond Arena
Tue Nov 14, 2023
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Thu Nov 16, 2023
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Fri Nov 17, 2023
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
Sat Nov 18, 2023
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Nov 30, 2023
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Fri Dec 1, 2023
Ft Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
Sat Dec 2, 2023
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Thu Dec 7, 2023
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
Fri Dec 8, 2023
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
Sat Dec 9, 2023
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
NOT PART OF KALEIDOSCOPE TOUR*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.