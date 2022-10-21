2022 Glow for Greensboro Scheduled for November 4
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced that Glow for Greensboro, an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights, will take place Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Glow for Greensboro is a night for sponsors to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks as they get a first look at this year’s Winter Wonderlights show. Each Glow for Greensboro sponsor receives a designated number of tickets to the preview event to share with friends and family (ages 21+ only).
Registration is required for entry and may only be obtained via sponsorship.
Glow for Greensboro is made possible by The Wiseman Family Foundation, The Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation, VF Corporation and all of our generous sponsors.
Food and beverages will be provided by Pepper Moon, R.H. Barringer and American Premium Beverage. Must be 21+ to attend this event.
"This year's Glow for Greensboro sponsor preview night celebrates the start of the Winter Wonderlights season here at the GSC. Thanks to the support of our generous sponsors, this year's light show will be bigger, bolder, and, of course, brighter!" said Kathy Neff, the GSC's VP of Development
To become a sponsor, please visit greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/glow or contact Kathy Neff at kneff@greensboroscience.org.
Winter Wonderlights 2022 will open to all guests on Thursday, November 17. Tickets may be purchased online now at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, FLYWAY Zipline at BPD and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
