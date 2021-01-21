We have been waiting patiently on the sidelines in the hopes that a vaccine rollout and health advances would allow us to gather at the level we would have liked in April. It has become painfully clear that this will not be possible. Sadly, the April 23-25, 2021 SweetWater 420 Fest is canceled.
To all those who held onto hopes with us, we are grateful. Thank you for your support. If you purchased a ticket through the official SweetWater 420 Fest ticketing page via Eventbrite.com, you will automatically get a full refund on ticket purchase(s) (including fees and shipping, if applicable) directly to the account used to purchase. At this time we expect all refunds to be processed within 14 days.
If the original card used for purchase has expired or been updated, the refund should still be processed through the account used to purchase. No additional action is needed by the original purchaser. If your credit card used for purchase has been canceled or is now expired, the bank or credit card company will normally reroute the credit amount issued to the current account or card for use. Please contact your financial institution with any questions in these cases. The last four digits of the card used for purchase can be found on your order confirmation email. Please do not send any credit card or account information via email to SweetWater 420 Fest.
Only primary ticket purchasers will receive a refund. We apologize for any inconvenience, but if you did not purchase your ticket directly through the official SweetWater 420 Fest website or Eventbrite.com, we can not handle refund requests. Please contact the person / party you purchased your ticket through if you did not purchase your ticket directly through the official SweetWater 420 Fest ticketing site.
We look forward to brighter times and the chance to hug, love, and dance freely. Until then,
Stay Safe! Stay Healthy!
We love you!
