The Martha Bassett Show to Perform Free Concert on September 12
Winston-Salem, NC (September 7, 2021) – The last Summer Parks Concert Series of 2021 will feature The Martha Bassett Show Sun., Sept.12 at 5pm at Triad Park.
Known for her rich alto voice and musical breadth, Martha Bassett is one of North Carolina’s most acclaimed performing artists with 11 albums to date and countless performance credits. She will be joined by Grammy-winning artist, Chance McCoy who is best known as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, as well as Beth McKee and Presley Barker.
The Summer Parks Concert Series is presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4pm and the concert will take place at 5pm. The concert and parking are free.
The featured Arts Partner for this event is Bookmarks. Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading in our community. They believe in books with purpose and are passionate about connecting people of all ages with books and authors. Bookmarks hosts the largest annual book festival in the Carolinas and will have their 16th anniversary festival September 23-26 in downtown Winston-Salem.
The featured Community Partner for this event is Second Harvest Food Bank. For Hunger Action Month® this September, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness about the realities of food insecurity in our communities. Second Harvest is working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in communities across its 18-county service region, and they are asking for the public’s support.
Additional series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, WXII and Yes! Weekly. Beverage sponsors include Foothills Brewing, Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery, and R.H. Barringer Distributing Co.
Triad Park is located at 9652 E Mountain St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Picnicking is permitted and concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. No outside alcohol is permitted. Confirmed food trucks include West Coast Wanderer, JJ’s Cuban Kitchen, Gunny Smitty’s, and Brash Brownies. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine will be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Its goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
