The 2021 Relay For Life of the Triad will be held Friday, July 30th at Western Guilford High School. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is one of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising events to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life is a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support the critical areas of Research, Education, Advocacy, and Service.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people with cancer, their families, and caregivers. Cancer hasn’t stopped for the pandemic, so neither has the American Cancer Society. We continue to invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and supportive care. Our lifesaving work continues – because the fight against cancer can’t stop.
While we are excited to be planning a safe in-person event this year, we will be following all CDC guidelines. The event will begin at 6:00 PM with our Opening Ceremony and the Survivor Lap following immediately after. The Survivor Lap is an inspirational time when Survivors are invited to walk the track together and help everyone celebrate the victories they’ve achieved over cancer.
After dark, we honor those who have been touched by cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease through our Luminaria Ceremony. Luminaria bags surround the track, each one bearing the name of a person touched by cancer.
The 2021 event theme for Relay For Life of the Triad is “Game Over, Cancer.” Teams will be decorating their campsite based on different game related themes. Join us for entertainment, live music, food, activities for kids, and much more at this event. You don’t want to miss this magical night.
To learn more, register as a Survivor, form a team, or purchase a Luminaria bag, please visit www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
