12th Annual Coltrane JazzFest Features Grammy Winning Blues Icon Keb’ Mo’
High Point, NC -- Five time Grammy Award winning blues icon Keb’ Mo’ is coming to High Point to perform at the 12th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Oak Hollow Park. Keb’ Mo’ is one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today, with a career spanning almost 50 years.
Born and raised in Compton, CA, he got his start working behind the scenes as a guitarist, songwriter, and arranger before breaking out internationally with the release of his 1994 self-titled debut. With that release he introduced the world to Keb’ Mo’. Critics were quick to take note of his modern, genre-bending take on old school sounds. Two years later, he garnered his first Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album with “Just Like You.”
In the decades to come, Keb’ Mo’ would take home four more Grammy Awards; 14 Blues Foundation Awards and top the Billboard Blues Chart seven times. He would perform everywhere from Carnegie Hall to The White House; collaborate with many including Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks, and Lyle Lovett. He has composed music for television series like Mike and Molly, Memphis Beat, B Positive, and Martha Stewart Living, and he earned the Americana Music Association’s 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance.
Keb’ Mo’ has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards. In addition to his first win in ‘94 he has won three more Grammys for Best Contemporary Blues Album - “Slow Down,” “Keep It Simple,” and “TajMo,” the 2018 collaboration with Taj Mahal. In 2020 Keb’ Mo’ won the Grammy for Best Americana Album for “Oklahoma.”
Kevin Roosevelt Moore, known as Keb' Mo', has been described as "a living link to the seminal Delta blues that traveled up the Mississippi River and across the expanse of America.”
Currently living in Nashville, TN, his post-modern blues style is influenced by many eras and genres, including folk, rock, jazz, pop, and country. The moniker "Keb Mo" was coined by his original drummer, Quentin Dennard, and picked up by his record label as a "street talk" abbreviation of his given name.
“Good To Be”, Keb’ Mo’s latest release, links the grit and groove of his Compton roots with the strum and twang of his more recently adopted hometown of Nashville where he’s lived and worked for the last eleven years.
The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) honors Coltrane, a globally revered jazz saxophonist, composer and High Point, NC native son who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts in the city. Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.