10th ANNUAL CAROLINA BIBLE CAMP BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL TICKETS FOR SALE ONLINE; ANNOUNCES ARTIST LINEUP, WORKSHOPS
MOCKSVILLE, NC – Tickets for the 10th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival are on sale now at www.cbcbluegrass.com. The lineup includes international favorites The Kruger Brothers; Junior Sisk Band; Carley Arrowood Band, and Big Ron Hunter, organizers announced. The festival, the 2019 and 2021 winner of the statewide Carolina’s Finest “Best Festival” award, will also offer two special workshops with brothers Uwe and Jens Kruger.
“This is a first,” said Festival Organizer and CBC board member Greg Brewer of Wilkesboro. “We are grateful to the Kruger Brothers who offered to do these workshops to support the Camp. This will be a unique, intimate workshop experience at the end of another great festival day.”
Always held the second Saturday in September, the family-friendly festival falls on September 10, 2022. The Camp’s scenic 68-acre property featuring rustic cabins and the unique “Front Porch Stage” serve as the backdrop for the event.
Tickets for the all-volunteer produced Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2022 went on sale June 1 at 10:00 a.m. EST at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Ticket prices remain unchanged at $15 in advance and $20 at the gate; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.
Tickets for the Kruger Brothers workshops are available online at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Each workshop will cost $100.00 and include one festival wristband. Workshops are limited to the first 25 attendees each and will be held at The Lodge at CBC. The Jens Kruger banjo workshop will take place from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST; the Uwe Kruger guitar workshop will be from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Lodge provides a comfortable, air-conditioned meeting area with restrooms and kitchen space. Chairs and light snacks will be provided; bring your own instrument.
The Kruger Brothers will headline the festival, appearing on the Front Porch Stage at 3:00 p.m. Known and loved throughout the world for their musicality, lyricism, and gentle good humor, the brothers have amassed numerous honors and awards, including the prestigious 2013 Steve Martin Award for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass. The Kruger Brothers include Uwe Kruger on guitar and vocals; Jens Kruger on banjo and vocals; Joel Landsberg on bass, and Jody Call on drums.
The Junior Sisk Band finally makes their second appearance at the festival, having been scheduled most recently for the Covid-canceled 2020 festival. The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) awarded the Junior Sisk Band its 2022 prizes for best album (Load the Wagon) and Best Song (“Just Load the Wagon”). The band includes Junior Sisk on lead vocals and guitar; Johnathon Dillon on mandolin; Heather Berry Mabe on vocals and guitars; Tony Mabe on banjo, guitar and vocals; Douglas Bartlett on fiddle and vocals, and Curt Love on bass and vocals.
The Carley Arrowood Band plays traditional bluegrass music as well as Celtic and gospel. Carley is a talented performer and a woman of deep faith. “I want to convey that music is a gift from God,” she writes on her website. “It’s my calling to do that and to perform music straight from the heart.” The former fiddle player for Darin and Brooke Aldridge was the 2017 winner of the IBMA Momentum Award for her instrument. The band includes Carley on vocals and fiddle; her husband, Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, vocals; Autumn Watson on mandolin, vocals; Paul Watson on bass, and Sawyer Whitman on banjo.
Big Ron Hunter is known as The Happiest Man in Blues. The Winston-Salem resident and his music bring a warmth and joy to the stage that is unmatched. Don’t miss his self-described “red bank, squirrel-scratching blues” that will leave everyone smiling.
John Holder and Blue Ridge Sound will once again provide the best in bluegrass sound engineering.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2022 will feature classic cars on exhibit and unique vendors. An online and silent auction conducted by licensed auctioneer T. Kyle Swicegood of The Swicegood Group will offer a variety of high-quality items and experiences. Musicians (including the very young!) will want to bring their instruments to take advantage of the free Pickers’ Place jam tent.
Visit www.cbcbluegrass.com and follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram for announcements about special guests and free activities for kids.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2022 is sponsored in part by Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, Carolina Hearing Doctors and Peak Eye Care.
The Mocksville, NC festival gates open at 10:00 a.m. Parking is free. Handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Children under 12 are admitted free. Lunch is served on the grounds for an additional charge. No alcohol, no coolers, no pets, please. Bring your own chair. The festival will be held rain or shine. Professional grade tents will keep guests comfortable.
Carolina Bible Camp is located at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville, NC, 27028. For more information, please contact CBC Bluegrass Festival Executive Director Lisa Brewer at (336) 262-6325.
