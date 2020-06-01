Trimming your bonsai? Cramming for a last-minute exam? Facing off against a veritable opponent on online poker? Most of us have a go-to playlist or music genre that we refer back to when we know we will need to concentrate and train every ounce of our attention on something. Looking for another way to upgrade your online gaming? Use a Golden Nugget Casino Bonus Code to unlock additional online gambling perks.
A study recently published in the Psychomusicology: Music, Mind, and Brain journal by the Cambridge Scientist Tram Nguyen suggests that certain types of background music can boost memory and heighten focus. So if you have never listened to music to boost your concentration and perhaps prefer pin-drop silence to any kind of background noise, you might want to consider turning on some music the next time you need to focus on something.
Music for online gambling and gaming
Very few activities require the same level of Zen-like focus as some online gambling games. Playing music to help you get into the attentive mood might be able to boost your focus and help you to achieve a level of cool similar to that of James Bond.
For games like poker, especially, it is vital to remain focused and attentive and not get distracted by anything – musical or otherwise. While there are many gambling songs and power ballads, they can be distracting and throw you off your game. If you are just starting to listen to music while playing, you might first want to start with more mellow, relaxed songs, or even nature sounds or white noise. Some of the biggest poker stars in the world, like Daniel Negreanu and Mike Sexton, are known for listening to music to remain focused on the game.
Sounds for studying and working
Depending on your job, you might be able to listen to the radio or podcasts while you work. However, when you need to focus on the task at hand, you might want to swap out the conversational podcasts for something more restrained.
According to an article published in Sage Journals, humans may have two levels of conscious attention. One level is a form of attention that we can focus on a particular task or activity; the other level is more unconscious and is simpler and more fundamental. This unconscious level of attention is more tied to our emotions and is more immediate. It is meant to pick up on any noise or detail that occurs in the environment – such as a creak in the floorboards or something moving in your peripheral vision.
Perhaps you have noticed that when you are trying to focus on your work in a library, office, or café, you keep getting distracted by small details. It could be someone’s phone conversation across the hall, coffee cups being moved, or the sound of people shifting in their chairs.
An easy way to block out this external noise and distraction is through music and sound. If you are not used to working with music, you can ease into it with looped tracks of gentle, repetitive classical music, or mellow synth-heavy songs.
Websites like Spotify and YouTube have thousands of playlists dedicated to studying, working, focus, and concentration. If you want to try several different genres and styles to see what kind of music works best for you and your attention levels, try listening to different playlists that others have created and uploaded. That will help introduce you to more music that is great for concentration and will also show you what does not fit with your music tastes.
Other types of sounds and music
If you find that you work better without any music, no matter how soothing or repetitive it is, you might want to try white noise or pink noise. Pink noise is a smoother and more soothing form of white noise, and some offices are experimenting with playing low-level pink noise across the office to boost productivity.
You might also want to try listening to nature tracks to give yourself some peace and calm and focus your attention. Browsing through music aggregator sites, you will find thousands of nature-based tracks and recordings of everything from birds chirping to rainstorms to wolves howling to gentle waves. If you are stuck in an office all day, nature tracks can be an excellent way to break up the workday and, in a small way, transport yourself to the great outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.