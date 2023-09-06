“We are kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month with Veinte Veinte Visión,” said T’ebony Camisha Rosa about the Rosa Foundation’s upcoming Latin Festival in Greensboro’s Barber Park on September 16.
In 2018, T’ebony co-founded the Rosa Foundation with her husband James Abdul-malik Rosa Jr. He is the executive director and she is the executive secretary of the Greensboro-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which James described as “a grassroots organization putting boots on the ground to give back to the community through food drives, coat drives, award ceremonies and scholarships.”
“We named the festival Veinte Veinte Visión because that’s Spanish for 20/20 vision,” said T’ebony. “In light of everything that’s been happening over the last couple of years, it’s sort of an homage to looking back and looking towards the future.”
“This is actually our second National Hispanic Heritage event,” said James. “We did one back in 2021 that was originally scheduled for 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic. That’s another reason why we’re calling this one 20/20 Vision, to keep the names of those we lost in 2020 in our hearts. We would have done it last year, but both my daughter and myself had Covid.”
Established to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history and culture of the United States, National Hispanic Heritage Month (Mes Nacional de la herencia hispana) is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. The observance has its origins in the National Hispanic Week signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Twenty years later, the commemorative week became a month due to legislation sponsored by California Democratic Representative Estaban Edward Torres and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. September 15 was chosen as the starting date because it’s the anniversary of the Cry of Dolores (Grito de Dolores), the ringing of church bells which, in the early hours of September 16, 1810, marked the start of the Mexican War of Independence.
The month includes many important dates in the Hispanic community, including the Independence Days of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, all of which are celebrated on September 15. Mexican independence is celebrated September 16; Chilean Independence on September 18; and Dia de la Raza on October 12.
“There really weren’t a lot of Latin festivals happening in the Greensboro area,” said T’ebony. “They seem more common in Winston and Charlotte, but we have a big arts community here and a large Latino presence, so we thought, why don’t we have a festival in Greensboro? Because that’s what we’ve been missing.”
“So we both came up with the idea,” said James, “and went back and forth with it. A lot of the people who have festivals are promoters, who get paid at the end of the event. We don’t do that. Whatever money we raise, whether via sponsorship, food or merchandise vendors or whatever, goes to pay for the facility and performers, and whatever is left over goes back into our foundation so we can have other events, such as the Men’s Awards Ceremony or drive to can buy winter coats for school kids in the third grade”
T’ebony noted the Rosa Foundation’s 2022 free health fair in Greensboro’s historic Warnersville neighborhood that provided not only Covid boosters, basic screenings, and healthcare provider information, but fresh produce and a hot meal prepared by the Greensboro Police Department Grill Team. “We had about 500 people come through and leave with a hot meal, so we have to make sure we can pay for that food. Our mantra is we give back by paying it forward. To get grants and sponsorship is great, but whenever we are blessed, we try to bless others.”
James and T’ebony Rosa have been married for six years and, between them, have several decades of experience organizing large-scale events.
“I worked for the city trying to bring different community stakeholders together,” said T’ebony. “I was with the police department for many years, in the public information section, and we put together a lot of community campaigns. You may remember our teen dating violence symposium and driver’s safety campaign, as well as the annual police-citizens banquet that grew year after year. So, I’ve been working large-scale events for many years. A festival was not too far of a stretch, but it’s certainly work nonetheless.”
The Veinte Veinte Visión Latin Festival will be held Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Barber Park Amphitheatre at 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. Both parking and admission are free. Live music and dancing will be provided by a variety of performers and DJs, including Latin Beats, West End Mambo, Joey Acosta, Jazziando, Huepa, Saxsasion, and Furia Tropikal. There will be merchandise, food trucks, and a beer garden. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but not tents or coolers.
“We’re looking for volunteers,” said T’ebony. “Whether people want to come out and vend or provide services. Check out www.rosa-foundation.com for the volunteers link.”
“Everyone should come out and have some fun,” said James. “You don’t have to be Latino. This is a friends and family event for the community of all colors, and everybody is welcome to celebrate with us.”
Ian McDowell is an award-winning author and journalist whose book I Ain’t Resisting: the City of Greensboro and the Killing of Marcus Smith will be published in September by Scuppernong Editions.
