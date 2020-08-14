Sitkovetsky & Friends Virtual presents
Helen Wallace
Dmitry Sitkovetsky in Conversation with Helen Wallace
Welcome to Sitkovetsky & Friends Virtual, our weekly series of inspiring artists. In this episode, we flipped the script! Dmitry Sitkovetsky has a conversation with Helen Wallace, Artistic and Executive Director of Kings Place in London.
We will hear Dmitry talk about all things Brahms, his relationship with Joseph Joachim, the emotions that his music inspires, and much more! This conversation took place in 2012, as part of the Brahms Unwrapped series where he performed Brahms Sonatas - "the pinnacle of the romantic repertoire".
We hope you enjoy!
