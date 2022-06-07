On November 18, 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department began an investigation at the request of members of the board for Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 3627 Konnaok Drive.
Information was provided identifying Jane Carol Davis, 72, a member of the church and employee of the church, had embezzled funds from the church while working in a fiduciary position as the Disbursing Treasurer.
Davis resides at 340 Strickland Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
After the initial report was taken, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Fraud Unit was assigned the investigation with primary investigative responsibility and follow-up.
Through extensive investigative efforts by the Fraud Unit, it was determined Jane Carol Davis embezzled a total of $156,118.83 from Covenant Presbyterian Church over a period of eight years, starting on June 17, 2014, until October 13, 2021.
On June 6, 2022, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Fraud Unit, after consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, obtained Warrants for Arrest on Jane Carol Davis for eight Felony counts of Embezzlement. Jane Carol Davis was arrested later the same day and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where she was given a $250,000 Unsecured Bond and a Preliminary Court Date of June 30, 2022. A booking photograph of Jane Carol Davis is included in this Public Record Release.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.