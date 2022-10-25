Mast Store to Host Flag Retirement Ceremony November 12
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Original Mast Store in Valle Crucis, in conjunction with Scout Troop 109, is hosting a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m.
The Stars and Stripes has been an enduring symbol of our nation since 1777, when the motif was adopted by the Continental Congress as the official flag of the United States of America.
Its red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies and their struggle for independence. The stars on the blue background are referred to as the Union. The colors also hold special meaning – red stands for valor, white signifies purity, and blue represents loyalty.
The US Flag Code says that when a flag is no longer in a condition to be displayed because it is faded, ripped, or torn, it should be destroyed in a dignified way. Tradition holds that the “dignified way” is by burning. Many people struggle to find the right way to retire their worn flags, so this ceremony provides a needed service each year and is an opportunity to recognize and thank our veterans for their sacrifice for our country.
If you have a US flag in need of retirement, drop it off at any Mast Store, including the Mast Store in Winston-Salem (516 North Trade Street) before November 4. Members of the public, active military personnel, and all veterans are invited to attend the ceremony on November 12 at the Original Mast Store in Valle Crucis, NC.
