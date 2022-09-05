Mast Store Celebrates Friends Day Sept. 10, 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit the efforts of its local partner. Guests may also round up their purchases to provide additional support September 9-11.
Winston-Salem continues to embrace its new local partner the Gateway Nature Preserve. Located near the heart of Downtown Winston-Salem and next to Washington Park, the Gateway Nature Preserve is in the process of reclaiming land used in the industrial process and creating a special place that brings nature and people together. A master plan for the area was created in 2017 and includes trails and natural playscapes along with educational programs to further connect people with nature. The Preserve was recently accepted as Forsyth County’s first ecoEXPLORE hotspot. It is a collaborative initiative of the NC Arboretum that encourages children to learn about the environment and become citizen scientists.
While monetary donations help immensely, there are other ways to assist the organizations participating in Friends Day. “One of the core values of each of our partners is everyone can help,” said Ryan Robinson, community relations manager. “While funding is a critical component of every project, an even more important piece is the human element. Bringing volunteers of all kinds together to accomplish a common goal ultimately builds community and understanding and results in a unified feeling of accomplishment – something we all did together.”
Mast Store invites you to visit your favorite store to find needed gear to enjoy the coming fall weather and to learn more about a valuable partner in your community on September 10. Friends Day partners’ websites also provide ample information on more opportunities to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.