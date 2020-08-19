BEFORE/DURING/AFTER THIS THURSDAY AT MARKETPLACE!
We cannot wait to welcome filmmaker Finnerty Steeves - in person! - for the Southeastern premiere of her film before/during/after. This sharp-witted dramedy studies a middle-aged NYC theatre actress suddenly forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to portray in real life when her marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating.
We had looked forward to presenting this film at our festival in April and both RiverRun and Finnerty are delighted to share it at the Marketplace Drive-In. Television fans will recognize Finnerty from her work on Orange is the New Black and her many other acting credits. With this film, she not only appears on screen, but serves as writer and co-producer. Finnerty and her husband have driven from New York to join us for the screening and she’ll provide a special introduction!
We thank Parkway Lincoln, ABC 45 and Deuterman Law Group for their support of RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In and Solarté Collections for sponsoring before/during/after.
Gates open at 7:30 pm with the screening beginning around 8:30 pm. Tickets are $20 per car/$30 for VIP parking and are available online at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/.
JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE SCREENING ON AUGUST 27
On August 27, we are featuring another drive-in documentary and are honored to present John Lewis: Good Trouble. Filmmaker Dawn Porter innovatively combines interviews and rare archival footage to chronicle the amazing 60-year career of social activism and legislative action accomplished by the late John Lewis.
Reviewing the film for The New York Times, Ben Kenigsberg described it as striking a “good balance between revisiting Lewis’s most famous work as an activist and chronicling his life today” and wrote, “the profile has an urgent message.” We look forward to sharing this powerful and inspiring film on the big screen and also to welcoming Curtis Walker, President of the Student Government Association at Forsyth Tech, will introduce the film.
We thank Parkway Lincoln, ABC 45 and Deuterman Law Group for their support of RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In and Forsyth Tech Community College Foundation and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro for sponsoring John Lewis: Good Trouble.
Gates open at 7:30 pm with the screening beginning around 8:30 pm. Tickets are $20 per car/$30 for VIP parking and are available online at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/.
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!
RiverRun is fortunate to have sponsors that fully support our work and our mission. We have over 200 whose contributions enable us to present our 11-day Festival and robust year-round programming to our community and we are incredibly grateful. When we pivoted our programming to Drive-In screenings, our sponsors affirmed their commitment to make it happen. We'd like to say a special thank you to those who have given their support towards our Drive-In screenings at Marketplace Cinemas.
RiverRun International Film Festival is made possible by your generosity.
Thank you for your continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.