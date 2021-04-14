Venues in Bloom

After a year in the dark, venues are beginning to bloom, with live shows returning to stages and event calendars across the Triad.
“We’re excited to be re-opening this weekend and welcoming our staff and patrons back,” said Andy Tennille from The Ramkat. While they’ve enjoyed developing their “Home Sweet Home” Livestream series during the shutdown, it’s clear: there’s truly nothing like real, live performances. Even if they may look different at first.
The Ramkat will officially reopen Friday night with two rounds of the Vagabond Saints’ Society covering Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ iconic album “Damn The Torpedoes.”
“VSS opened The Ramkat in March 2018, and we’re happy that they’re coming back to re-open the room three years later,” Tennille noted. An early show and late show with pod-ticketing will be their norm for now.
The Sam Fribush Organ Trio, featuring Charlie Hunter, is scheduled for the Ramkat on Saturday, with upcoming shows from artists like Spirit System, Winston-Satan, and Withdrew on the books for the main room and its smaller sister venue, the Gas Hill Drinking Room, the following week.
In Greensboro, Strictly Social is celebrating their return with the “Back. II. Life.” festival, wherein the electro-partymakers are taking over Center City Park on Saturday with what, according to organizers, “will be a supreme day-party-to-late-night function on the intimate oval garden, featuring a hot fire lineup of high-energy dance music and bands like Black Haüs.”
The event includes muralists, vendors, live t-shirt screenings, food trucks, and a photo booth, while DJs Sam Gittis, Freddie Fred, Alvin Shavers, GBP£, Christian Summers, and Chaos Control will blast house music through the evening. A nightcap after-party on the patio at Boxcar Arcade will follow.
Smaller stages are also getting back in the hosting game. “Friday Reggae Vibes” returned to the Artist Bloc on April 2. At the Flat Iron, DJ Prez Parks (from the “In the Beat of the Night” radio) has begun hosting the “Off-Beat Tuesday” weekly record party; and the Flat Iron show calendar is filling with acts like Veteran Eye, DJ Damu w/ Mr. Rozzi and Profit Jahwawa on April 20. In movie news, the Carolina Classic summer movie series will return to the Carolina Theatre, starting with “Rear Window” on April 22.
While some venues celebrate reopening, the few spots that never closed are blossoming into a new stride.
Breweries and outdoor stages have been the recent stalwarts of live music. The Grove Winery and Summerfield Farms will continue hosting events into the spring, while the compound at Oden Brewing Company looks to build on their already stacked lineup of artists and weekly events, including Monday night Bingo, “Fermented Facts Trivia” Tuesdays, outdoor movies on Wednesdays, a UNCG Jazz Jam on Thursdays, and rounds of shows through the weekends. “I’m always trying to do new things to make us transcend what a brewery can be,” said manager Brandon Sebastian Angelilli.
Oden’s setup affords ample social distancing with grounds encompassing a row of Victorian houses (complete with a backyard stage) centered around an airy renovated factory of a brewhouse. On Friday, they’ll host Ashley Virginia in her first live performance in a year. Saturday will feature the group Folkknot. And Laura Jane Vincent, Tom Troyer, and Emanuel Wynter are scheduled for April 23.
Monstercade, meanwhile, keeps trucking--albeit without indoor music. “While I absolutely applaud all of the efforts to have live seated shows in bigger venues that have maneuverability, that isn’t really going to work for us,” said operator Carlos Bocanegra.
“We want to be able to present the bands in a way that we feel live music should be consumed,” he added. “The best shows are a symbiotic relationship between the audience and the performer in which tribal energy flows within the room. That type of show is going to be difficult to produce given the current conditions.”
Ever the kings of chameleon bar activities, Monstercade has kept things going through an array of redesigns and alternatives, including a plant shop, drive-in theatre, and most recently, TV studio with the launch of “MonstercadeTV,” an alternative outlet where artists use the space to film and broadcast. Episodes air every Friday over streaming channels like YouTube or Patreon.
As for live events, Monstercade is currently planning an outdoor concert series. And they’ve built the “The Glitz PIt,” a new area on-site wherein they’ve revived Monday night comedy each week; and have teamed up with Toby Hillard to resurrect the “Elevated Weirdo” game show with a remote-viewing twist. “It’s an interactive experience that can be streamed on your phone from anywhere, or enjoyed at the bar,” Bocanegra explained of the “Elevated Weirdo Vintage Party,” which streams live from Monstercade via the PopShop Live App on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Spring is in the air as shows return and Triad venues begin to bloom.
