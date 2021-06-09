Music returns to Lexington’s Depot District

It’s all about the strings at this year’s Depot District Music Fest in Lexington.
This Saturday, on June 12, 2021, the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater will host the Depot District Music Fest, with gates opening at 2 p.m.
Established in 2017, the festival is designed to celebrate live, outdoor music, and community and Lexington’s full-steam-ahead progress toward a passenger rail stop in the historic train Depot District. The festival will feature live music, local craft beverages, and a variety of food truck vendors. With re-entry into the amphitheater allowed, Festival attendees can feel free to roam around Lexington’s historic Uptown area and Depot District between acts.
“On June 12th, the Music Fest at Breeden Insurance Amphitheater will come alive around the power and energy of stringed instruments, offering ‘bucket list’ artists that engage youth both on and off stage. Experience a day in Lexington or make a weekend of it by joining our Uptown Art and Chalk Walk Friday evening,” said City Manager Terra Greene.
Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is expected to draw a crowd and has brought its fair share of big-name acts. This year is no different. The lineup includes Black Violin, Scythian, Rhett Price, and Abigail Dowd. Previous acts at the fest include the Gin Blossoms, Turnpike Troubadours, Delbert McClinton, Sister Hazel, and Edwin McCain.
“Lexington is thrilled to offer an eclectic live music performance that brings together a blend of genres this year, offering crossover appeal to a variety of audiences,” Greene said.
Dowd, who just released her third album, “Beautiful Day,” on April 23, 2021, is excited to return to the stage with new music following a hiatus. She said that she would be playing some of the songs from the album, and it’s an excellent intro to an upcoming full-band album release show coming up on June 26 at the Carolina Theatre.
When asked how it feels to be getting back on stage after a year of venues being closed, she said, “it feels better than I even imagined.”
“Since last March, I don’t think I’ve let myself feel how much I missed live performances because it wasn’t something I could control. I threw myself into wrapping up and promoting our new album, which was released in April, and we weren’t sure what opportunities there would be to share it live,” she explained. “Being part of the Depot District Music Fest with this lineup of folks feels like the reward for patience and a good bit of resolve not to give up hope.”
Dowd is hoping for an energized crowd to “tap into” to enjoy the moment. But then, she hopes the audience will do the same.
“Some folks have told me that our shows are like going to church. With my partner Jason Duff on bass and percussion and me on vocals and guitar, we bring a three-piece sound and a whole lot of love for what we do. And we pour it out. Every show is different,” she said.
Wil Baptiste, half of Black Violin, said that he was very excited to be on stage again, and attendees can expect a fantastic show.
“It’s been over a year since the last time we’ve stepped on the stage, so I’m sure it’s going to be epic,” he said. “Everyone can expect a high-energy show with a lot of moving parts. One thing I always say when I’m asked what can we expect from a Black Violin show is to expect the unexpected.”
Like Dowd and her band, Black Violin has also worked on their music while navigating the pandemic shutdown. A concept that wasn’t foreign to the duo since they are constantly working on new music.
“We have a Christmas album that’s out now that we put out last year, so that’s relatively new,” Baptiste said. “We’re always in the studio working on new content so you can be sure that there’s new music coming in the near future.”
According to organizers, this year’s event will be adhering to current CDC and state and local government guidelines regarding COVID-19 mass gatherings and safety mitigation. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, and bags will be subject to inspection. No outside food or beverages will be permitted except for medical purposes.
“Held safely outdoors at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington, we are thrilled to welcome a broad enthusiastic crowd of live music lovers for the Depot District Music Fest,” Greene said.
For ticket prices, show schedules, and more information, visit the event’s website at depotdistrictfest.com.
