ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed
Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends
Sep: 24 Kelsey Hurley
CARBORRO
Cat’s Cradle
300 E Main St | 919.967.9053
Sep 7: Holy Fawn w/ Astronoid & Slow Teeth
Sep 8: Eugene Chadbourne Contemporary Rock Band ft. David Licht & David Menestres
Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary
Sep 9: Spiritualized Live
Sep 10: Chris Stamey
Sep 10: Jordy Searcy
Sep 10: The Pink Stones + Teddy and the Rough Riders
Sep 11: Margo Cilker w/ Gabe Lee
Sep 12: Tall Heights w/ Tow’rs
Sep 12: Briston Maroney w/ Medium Build
Sep 13: Leo Kottke
Sep 13: Lake Street Dive w/ The Dip
Sep 14: Joe Purdy
Sep 14: Illiterate Light
Sep 15: The Deer
Sep 16: BRONCHO
Sep 16: DB Edmunds Album Release Show
Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & C. Albert Blomquist
Sep 17: The Connells w/ Tonk
Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & Albert Blomquist
Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Miranda and the Beat
Sep 21: S.G. Goodman w/ Le Ren
Sep 21: Amanda Shires w/ Honey Harper
Sep 22: The Spill Canvas w/ Michael Flynn
Sep 22: Sarah Borges
Sep 23: flor w/ The Wldlfe & good problem
Sep 23: Andrea Gibson
Sep 24: Be Loud! ’22 ft. Preesh!, What Peggy Wants, The Sexells, & Secret Monkey Weekend
Sep 24: Nighblooms, Charity Lane, & Rodes Baby
Sep 25: Eric Sommer, Ken Stewart, & Red Haired Girl
Sep 25: Movements w/ Angel Du$t, One Step Closer & Snarls
Sep 26: Girlpool w/ Dream & Ivory
Sep 27: Oseesw/ Bronze
Sep 27: Fleece w/ GRAE
Sep 28: King Buffalo w/ Heavy Temple
Sep 29: Electric Six & Supersuckers
Sep 29: Tinariwen w/ Garcia Peoples
Sep 29: The 502s w/ Happy Landing
Sep 30: Titus Andronicus
Oct 1: Watchhouse w/ Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost
Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies
Oct 4: Melt w/ FRUTE
Oct 4: Rare Americans w/ DYLYN
Oct 4: of Montreal w/ Locate S,1
Oct 5: Ibeyi
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Sep 10: Halestorm
Sep 15: Koe Wetzel
Sep 17: Lake Street Dive
Sep 20: The Head and the Heart
Sep 23: Gryffin
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour
Sep 8: DPR
Sep 8: Alex Isley
Sep 9: In This Moment
Sep 9: Wild Rivers
Sep 10: P-Square
Sep 11: Lacuna Coil
Sep 16: Denzel Curry
Sep 18: Alec Benjamin
Sep 20: 100 gecs
Sep 22: Matt Maeson
Sep 24: Movements
Sep 25: LadyGang
Sep 25: One Ok Rock
Sep 28: King Princess
Sep 29: Fozzy
Sep 30: Highly Suspect
Oct 1: Coin
Oct 1: Monolink
Oct 2: New Rory & Mal
Oct 3: Peach Pit
Oct 3: Barns Courtney
Oct 4: Dave East & Friends
Oct 5: Niki
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe
Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, & more
Sep 18: Wu-Tan Clan & Nas
Sep 21: $uicideboy$ w/ Ski Mask The Slump God & more
Sep 24: Zac Brown Band
Sep 26: Shinedown
Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush w/ special guests
Spectrum Center
333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000
www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com
Sep 11: Kevin Hart
Sep 20: Karol G
Sep 21: Mary J. Blige
CLEMMONS
Village Square Tap House
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 8: Sam Robinson
Sep 9: Next O’ Kin
Sep 10: Funk Mob
Sep 15: Josh Jennings
Sep 16: Bad Romeo
Sep 17: Simerson Hill
Sep 22: Joey Whitaker
Sep 23: Black Glass
Sep 29: Anna Mertson
Sep 30: Decades
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose
Sep 17: Matt Nathanson
Sep 19: Brian Culbertson ft. Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan
Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band
Sep 25: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
Sep 28: Billy Bragg
Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour
Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Sep 8: Jim Jefferies
Sep 9: The Temptations & The Four Taps
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Sep 9: Victoria Victoria
Sep 15: Maia Kamil, Ordinary Elephant, & Django Haskins
Sep 16: I Draw Slow
Sep 23: Mountain Heart
Sep 24: The Reeves House Band plays Fleetwood Mac
Oct 1: Dustbowl Revival
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Oct 11: The Contortionist
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive — The 60’s Musical
Sep 30: Stephen Freeman — 20 Years of Dinnertainment
Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Sep 9: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eric Trundy
Sep 10: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eeland Stribling
Sep 16: Lakeesha Rice
Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute
Sep 21: Wednesday
Sep 23: Mandisa
Sep 24: LoveFest 2022
Sep 24: Day & Dream
Sep 24: Day & Dream
Sep 25: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round
Sep 24: Living with Ruthie Mae
Sep 30: KRS-One United Way of Greater Greensboro Concert
Sep 30: Bitch
The Corner Bar
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Sep 9-11: John Crist
Sep 13: Chad & JT
Sep 16-17: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks
Sep 20: Navv Greene
Sep 23-24: D’Lai
Sep 29: Mike Cannon
Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry
Common Grounds
602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388
www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro
Oct 1: Don Merckle
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Sep 17: Steel Pulse
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Sep 7: Elora Dash
Sep 8: Drew Foust Album Release w/ Sam Fribush Organ Trio
Sep 14: Lee Ross
Sep 16: Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools, & Old Heavy Hands
Sep 17: Dashawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel, Randford Almond & Randord’s Dead
Sep 18: Singer-Songwriter Showcase ft. Laura Jane Vincent, Garrett Clemens, Maia Kamil, Taylor Williams, Larry Wayne, Josh Moore, Josh King, Alan Peterson, Jess Klein, Abigail Dowd, Drew Foust, & Nate Hall, followed by THE HIT
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro
Sep 9: Brother Pearl
Sep 16: Threadbare Trio
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Sep 10: Alan Jackson
Sep 17: Mary J. Blige
Sep 24: Lil Durk & Friends
Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre
Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Hour
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Wednesdays: Trivia
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Sep 9: Turpentine Shine
Sep 10: Lowkey
Sep 15: Jim Mayberry
Steel Hands Brewing
1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294
www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro
Sep 9: Elonzo Wesley
Sep 11: Kris Atom
Sep 15: Tre Smith
Sep 16: Russell Henderson
Sep 17: Laura Jane Vincent
Sep 18: Bryan Toney
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Sep 24: Mariachi Cobre
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Thursdays: Open Mic
Sep 7: Vishal Kal
Sep 7: Jacy Lafontaine
Sep 7: Dougie Al
Sep 8: Myq Kaplan
Sep 8: Julian Fernandez
Sep 8: Amy Gibbs Brown
Sep 8: The Mic and The Machine
Sep 9: Will Purpura
Sep 9: Ritch Shydner
Sep 9: Colin Rankin
Sep 10: Andy Forrester
Sep 10: Dave Waite
Sep 11: Sarah Harvard
Sep 24: Nick Youssef
Oct 1: Ben Jones
White Oak Ampitheatre
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
WineStyles
3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505
KERNERSVILLE
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Sep 10: Hammer Down
Goofy Foot Taproom
2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567
Sep 10: Emma Lee
Sep 17: The Williamsons
Sep 24: Michael Chaney
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Sep 24: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson
Oct 7: Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr
Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Sep 8: Broad Street Blues Band
Sep 15: Tin Can Alley
Sep 22: Metro Jethro’s
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley
Sep 9: Radio Revolver
Sep 10: Stereo Doll
Sep 16: Second Glance
Sep 17: South Bound 49
Sep 22: Dan Miller
Sep 23: Simerson Hill
Sep 24: Retro Vinyl
Sep 29: Renae Paige
Sep 30: Big City
Oct 1: Patrick Rock
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Sep 16: Sprockett
Sep 23: Stone Parker Band
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 10: Comin’ Home Band
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn
Sep 30: John Anderson
OAK RIDGE
Bistro 150
2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch
Sep 10: OneRepublic
Sep 17: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Sep 24: Farm Aid 2022
Sep 27: Alice in Chains w/ Breaking Benjamin & Bush
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Sep 9: Third Eye (Tool Tribute) w/ Ware Within a Breath (Rage Against the Machine Tribute)
Sep 10: Unchained (Van Halen Tribute) w/ Black Rose (Thin Lizzy Tribute)
Sep 15: The Grass is Dead
Sep 17: Avi Kaplan
Sep 24: The Breakfast Club (80’s Party Band)
Sep 30: Joe Hero, Deep 6, & Sickman
Oct 1: Whitey Morgan and The 78’s w/ Josh Meloy
Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean
Sep 14: Zach Bryan w/ Charles Wesley Godwin
Sep 30 - Oct 1: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage
Oct 2: Black Pumas
Oct 3: Death Cab for Cutie w/ LOW
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers
Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah ft. Gaither Vocal Band
WINSTON-SALEM
Burke Street Pub
1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mondays: Open Mic
Thursdays: Will Jones
Sep 9: Billy Creason Band
Sep 10: Time Bandits
Sep 16: Flat Blak Cadillac
Sep 17: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band
Sep 23: Jesse Ray Carter
Sep 24: Industry Hill Block Party
Sep 24: Kyle Kelly
Sep 30: Drew Foust
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company
772 Trade St | 336.999.8945
Tuesdays: Trivia
Sep 16: The Hit
Sep 23: Hotwax & The Splinters
Oct 7: Camel City Blues
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Sundays: Sunday Jazz
Thursdays: Trivia
Sep 7: Carolina Clay
Sep 11: Anne and The Moonlighters
Sep 21: Discount Rothko
Sep 23: The Grand Ole Uproar
Sep 28: Robertson Boys
Sep 30: Heavy Peace
Oct 2: Crystal Fountains
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing
Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band
Sep 17: Diamond Edge
Sep 23: Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights
Sep 24: Classic Country & Oldies
Oct 1: Sidekix
Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall
137 West St | 336.201.5182
www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Sep 8: The Fundamentals w/ Maia Kamil
Sep 9: The Sun God w/ Condado
Sep 10: Them Pants w/ Andy Freakin’ Mabe
Sep 16: Dai Cheri w/ Shadowgraphs
Sep 18: Kyle Kinane
Sep 20: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs w/ Alvin Youngblood Hart
Sep 21: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors w/ The National Parks
Sep 22: Time Sawyer w/ The Pinkerton Raid
Sep 23: Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Sep 24: Silent Disco Dance Party!
Sep 29: Damn Tall Buildings
Oct 1: Scythian
Oct 5: Popa Chubby
Oct 6: Handsome Jack w/ Michael Bennett
ROAR
633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008
www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com
Sep 7: Trivia Time @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 8: Siren Series @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 9: Uptown Dueling Pianos @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 9: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers
Sep 9: DJ FISH @ The Mayfair Club
Sep 9: DJ CHUBBS @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 10: Susanna Macfarlane @ JL Caspers
Sep 10: REWIND / DJ FISH @ Fords Food Hall
Sep 10: DJ Jersey @ The Mayfair Club
Sep 10: Back To The 90’s @ Roar Brands Theater
Sep 11: Camel City Revelators @ Fords Food Hall
Second & Green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
Sep 9: Gipsy Danger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.