ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Sep 10: 80’s Unleashed

Sep 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillon & Friends

Sep: 24 Kelsey Hurley

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Sep 7: Holy Fawn w/ Astronoid & Slow Teeth

Sep 8: Eugene Chadbourne Contemporary Rock Band ft. David Licht & David Menestres

Sep 8: Croce Plays Croce — 50th Annicersary

Sep 9: Spiritualized Live

Sep 10: Chris Stamey

Sep 10: Jordy Searcy

Sep 10: The Pink Stones + Teddy and the Rough Riders

Sep 11: Margo Cilker w/ Gabe Lee

Sep 12: Tall Heights w/ Tow’rs

Sep 12: Briston Maroney w/ Medium Build

Sep 13: Leo Kottke

Sep 13: Lake Street Dive w/ The Dip

Sep 14: Joe Purdy

Sep 14: Illiterate Light

Sep 15: The Deer

Sep 16: BRONCHO

Sep 16: DB Edmunds Album Release Show

Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & C. Albert Blomquist

Sep 17: The Connells w/ Tonk

Sep 17: Shoaldiggers w/ Love and Valor & Albert Blomquist

Sep 18: The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Miranda and the Beat

Sep 21: S.G. Goodman w/ Le Ren

Sep 21: Amanda Shires w/ Honey Harper

Sep 22: The Spill Canvas w/ Michael Flynn

Sep 22: Sarah Borges

Sep 23: flor w/ The Wldlfe & good problem

Sep 23: Andrea Gibson

Sep 24: Be Loud! ’22 ft. Preesh!, What Peggy Wants, The Sexells, & Secret Monkey Weekend

Sep 24: Nighblooms, Charity Lane, & Rodes Baby

Sep 25: Eric Sommer, Ken Stewart, & Red Haired Girl

Sep 25: Movements w/ Angel Du$t, One Step Closer & Snarls

Sep 26: Girlpool w/ Dream & Ivory

Sep 27: Oseesw/ Bronze

Sep 27: Fleece w/ GRAE

Sep 28: King Buffalo w/ Heavy Temple

Sep 29: Electric Six & Supersuckers

Sep 29: Tinariwen w/ Garcia Peoples

Sep 29: The 502s w/ Happy Landing

Sep 30: Titus Andronicus

Oct 1: Watchhouse w/ Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Oct 1: Jukebox the Ghost

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies

Oct 4: Melt w/ FRUTE

Oct 4: Rare Americans w/ DYLYN

Oct 4: of Montreal w/ Locate S,1

Oct 5: Ibeyi

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Sep 10: Halestorm

Sep 15: Koe Wetzel

Sep 17: Lake Street Dive

Sep 20: The Head and the Heart

Sep 23: Gryffin

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Sep 7: Apocalyptica: Cell-0 Tour

Sep 8: DPR

Sep 8: Alex Isley

Sep 9: In This Moment

Sep 9: Wild Rivers

Sep 10: P-Square

Sep 11: Lacuna Coil

Sep 16: Denzel Curry

Sep 18: Alec Benjamin

Sep 20: 100 gecs

Sep 22: Matt Maeson

Sep 24: Movements

Sep 25: LadyGang

Sep 25: One Ok Rock

Sep 28: King Princess

Sep 29: Fozzy

Sep 30: Highly Suspect

Oct 1: Coin

Oct 1: Monolink

Oct 2: New Rory & Mal

Oct 3: Peach Pit

Oct 3: Barns Courtney

Oct 4: Dave East & Friends

Oct 5: Niki

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Sep 9: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe

Sep 10: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, & more

Sep 18: Wu-Tan Clan & Nas

Sep 21: $uicideboy$ w/ Ski Mask The Slump God & more

Sep 24: Zac Brown Band

Sep 26: Shinedown

Oct 4: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush w/ special guests

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Sep 11: Kevin Hart

Sep 20: Karol G

Sep 21: Mary J. Blige

 

CLEMMONS 

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Sep 8: Sam Robinson

Sep 9: Next O’ Kin

Sep 10: Funk Mob

Sep 15: Josh Jennings

Sep 16: Bad Romeo

Sep 17: Simerson Hill

Sep 22: Joey Whitaker

Sep 23: Black Glass

Sep 29: Anna Mertson

Sep 30: Decades

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Sep 8: Croce Plays Crose

Sep 17: Matt Nathanson

Sep 19: Brian Culbertson ft. Marcus Anderson & Marqueal Jordan

Sep 20: The Robert Cray Band

Sep 25: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

Sep 28: Billy Bragg

Sep 29: Sibling Rivalry Tour

Sep 30: Ninja Sex Party

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Sep 8: Jim Jefferies

Sep 9: The Temptations & The Four Taps 

 

ELKIN 

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Sep 9: Victoria Victoria

Sep 15: Maia Kamil, Ordinary Elephant, &  Django Haskins

Sep 16: I Draw Slow

Sep 23: Mountain Heart

Sep 24: The Reeves House Band plays Fleetwood Mac

Oct 1: Dustbowl Revival

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Oct 11: The Contortionist

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Aug 26 - Sep 24: Beehive — The 60’s Musical

Sep 30: Stephen Freeman — 20 Years of Dinnertainment

Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Sep 9: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eric Trundy

Sep 10: NC Comedy Fest 2022 w/ Eeland Stribling

Sep 16: Lakeesha Rice

Sep 17: 1964 The Tribute

Sep 21: Wednesday

Sep 23: Mandisa

Sep 24: LoveFest 2022

Sep 24: Day & Dream

Sep 25: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

Sep 24: Living with Ruthie Mae

Sep 30: KRS-One United Way of Greater Greensboro Concert

Sep 30: Bitch

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

 

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Sep 9-11: John Crist

Sep 13: Chad & JT

Sep 16-17: Dyon “Mojo” Brooks

Sep 20: Navv Greene

Sep 23-24: D’Lai

Sep 29: Mike Cannon

Sep 30 - Oct 2: Don “DC” Curry

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Oct 1: Don Merckle

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Sep 17: Steel Pulse

 

Flat Iron

221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967

www.flatirongso.com

Sep 7: Elora Dash

Sep 8: Drew Foust Album Release w/ Sam Fribush Organ Trio

Sep 14: Lee Ross

Sep 16: Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools, & Old Heavy Hands

Sep 17: Dashawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel, Randford Almond & Randord’s Dead

Sep 18: Singer-Songwriter Showcase ft. Laura Jane Vincent, Garrett Clemens, Maia Kamil, Taylor Williams, Larry Wayne, Josh Moore, Josh King, Alan Peterson, Jess Klein, Abigail Dowd, Drew Foust, & Nate Hall, followed by THE HIT

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Sep 9: Brother Pearl

Sep 16: Threadbare Trio

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Sep 10: Alan Jackson

Sep 17: Mary J. Blige

Sep 24: Lil Durk & Friends

Sep 30: Los Tigres del Notre

Oct 8: Real Talk Comedy Hour

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Sep 9: Turpentine Shine

Sep 10: Lowkey

Sep 15: Jim Mayberry

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Sep 9: Elonzo Wesley

Sep 11: Kris Atom

Sep 15: Tre Smith

Sep 16: Russell Henderson

Sep 17: Laura Jane Vincent

Sep 18: Bryan Toney

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Sep 24: Mariachi Cobre

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Sep 7: Vishal Kal

Sep 7: Jacy Lafontaine

Sep 7: Dougie Al

Sep 8: Myq Kaplan

Sep 8: Julian Fernandez

Sep 8: Amy Gibbs Brown

Sep 8: The Mic and The Machine

Sep 9: Will Purpura

Sep 9: Ritch Shydner

Sep 9: Colin Rankin

Sep 10: Andy Forrester

Sep 10: Dave Waite

Sep 11: Sarah Harvard

Sep 24: Nick Youssef

Oct 1: Ben Jones

 

White Oak Ampitheatre

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.winestyles.com/greensboro

 

KERNERSVILLE

After Hours Tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint

Sep 10: Hammer Down

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Sep 10: Emma Lee

Sep 17: The Williamsons

Sep 24: Michael Chaney

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Sep 24: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson

Oct 7: Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr

Oct 8: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Sep 8: Broad Street Blues Band

Sep 15: Tin Can Alley 

Sep 22: Metro Jethro’s

 

JAMESTOWN  

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Sep 8: Kelsey Hurley

Sep 9: Radio Revolver

Sep 10: Stereo Doll

Sep 16: Second Glance

Sep 17:  South Bound 49

Sep 22: Dan Miller

Sep 23: Simerson Hill

Sep 24: Retro Vinyl

Sep 29: Renae Paige

Sep 30: Big City

Oct 1: Patrick Rock

 

KERNERSVILLE

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Sep 16: Sprockett

Sep 23: Stone Parker Band

 

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 10: Comin’ Home Band

 

LEWISVILLE

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Fridays: Karaoke

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Sep 10: Twitty & Lynn

Sep 30: John Anderson

 

OAK RIDGE

Bistro 150

2205 Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.6359

www.bistro150.com

 

RALEIGH 

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

Sep 7: Five Finger Death Punch

Sep 10: OneRepublic

Sep 17: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Sep 24: Farm Aid 2022

Sep 27: Alice in Chains w/ Breaking Benjamin & Bush

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Sep 9: Third Eye (Tool Tribute) w/ Ware Within a Breath (Rage Against the Machine Tribute)

Sep 10: Unchained (Van Halen Tribute) w/ Black Rose (Thin Lizzy Tribute)

Sep 15: The Grass is Dead

Sep 17: Avi Kaplan

Sep 24: The Breakfast Club (80’s Party Band)

Sep 30: Joe Hero, Deep 6, & Sickman

Oct 1: Whitey Morgan and The 78’s w/ Josh Meloy

Oct 3: Lucy Dacus w/ Crooks & Nannies

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Sep 10: Lee Brice w/ Michael Ray & Jackson Dean

Sep 14: Zach Bryan w/ Charles Wesley Godwin

Sep 30 - Oct 1: IBMA’s World of Bluegrass Main Stage

Oct 2: Black Pumas

Oct 3: Death Cab for Cutie w/ LOW

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Oct 2: Panic! At The Disco w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers

Oct 6: Dr. David Jeremiah ft. Gaither Vocal Band

 

WINSTON-SALEM

Burke Street Pub

1110 Burke St | 336.750.0097

www.burkestreetpub.com

 

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

www.facebook.com/cbtavern

 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Sep 9: Billy Creason Band

Sep 10: Time Bandits

Sep 16: Flat Blak Cadillac

Sep 17: Aaron Hamm and The Big River Band

Sep 23: Jesse Ray Carter

Sep 24: Industry Hill Block Party

Sep 24: Kyle Kelly

Sep 30: Drew Foust

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Sep 16: The Hit

Sep 23: Hotwax & The Splinters

Oct 7: Camel City Blues

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Sep 7: Carolina Clay

Sep 11: Anne and The Moonlighters

Sep 21: Discount Rothko

Sep 23: The Grand Ole Uproar

Sep 28: Robertson Boys

Sep 30: Heavy Peace

Oct 2: Crystal Fountains

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Sep 10: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The 8 Track 45 Band

Sep 17: Diamond Edge

Sep 23:  Jimmy Shirley Jr & the Footlights

Sep 24: Classic Country & Oldies

Oct 1: Sidekix

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Sep 8: The Fundamentals w/ Maia Kamil

Sep 9: The Sun God w/ Condado

Sep 10: Them Pants w/ Andy Freakin’ Mabe

Sep 16: Dai Cheri w/ Shadowgraphs

Sep 18: Kyle Kinane

Sep 20: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs w/ Alvin Youngblood Hart

Sep 21: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors w/ The National Parks

Sep 22: Time Sawyer w/ The Pinkerton Raid

Sep 23: Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Sep 24: Silent Disco Dance Party!

Sep 29: Damn Tall Buildings

Oct 1: Scythian

Oct 5: Popa Chubby

Oct 6: Handsome Jack w/ Michael Bennett

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Sep 7: Trivia Time @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 8: Siren Series @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 9: Uptown Dueling Pianos @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 9: Torch Songs @ JL Caspers

Sep 9: DJ FISH @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 9: DJ CHUBBS @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 10: Susanna Macfarlane @ JL Caspers

Sep 10: REWIND / DJ FISH @ Fords Food Hall

Sep 10: DJ Jersey @ The Mayfair Club

Sep 10: Back To The 90’s @ Roar Brands Theater

Sep 11: Camel City Revelators @ Fords Food Hall

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

 

Winston-Salem Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Sep 9: Gipsy Danger

