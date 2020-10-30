221 N Main St 2nd Floor, Kernersville, NC 27284
Phone: (336) 862-9400
Fri 10/30 - Megan Doss Band & Come as your Fav Rock Star Party
Sat 10/31 - Halloween Party with DJ Mike Lawson
Wed 11/4 - Russell Crowley Acoustic & Tarot Card Reading
Fri 11/6 - DJ Mike Lawson
Sat 11/7 - DJ Josh Price
Wed 11/11 - Russell Crowley Acoustic & Tarot Card Reading
Fri 11/13 - DJ Josh Price
Sat 11/14 - Hedtrip
Wed 11/18 - Russell Crowley Acoustic & Tarot Card Reading
Thurs 11/19 - Comedy Show
Fri 11/20 - DJ Josh Price
Sat 11/21 - DJ Mike Lawson
