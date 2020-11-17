221 N Main St 2nd Floor, Kernersville, NC 27284
Phone: (336) 862-9400
Nov 19 - Comedy Show
Nov 20 - Megan Doss band
Nov 21 - DJ Mike Lawson
Nov 25 - DJ Josh Price
Nov 27 - DJ Mike Lawson
Nov 28 - DJ Mike Lawson
Dec 2 - Whiskey Cocktail Class
Dec 4 - DJ Josh Price
Dec 5 - DJ Mike Lawson
Dec 10 - Comedy Burlesque Show
Dec 31 - NYE Party w/ DJ MIke Lawson
