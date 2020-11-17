LocalLive

221 N Main St 2nd Floor, Kernersville, NC 27284

breathecocktaillounge.com

Phone: (336) 862-9400

 

Nov 19 - Comedy Show

Nov 20 - Megan Doss band

Nov 21 - DJ Mike Lawson

Nov 25 - DJ Josh Price

Nov 27 - DJ Mike Lawson

Nov 28 - DJ Mike Lawson

Dec 2 - Whiskey Cocktail Class

Dec 4 - DJ Josh Price

Dec 5 - DJ Mike Lawson

Dec 10 - Comedy Burlesque Show

Dec 31 - NYE Party w/ DJ MIke Lawson

