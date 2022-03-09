ASHEBORO
Four Saints Brewing
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
Thursdays: Taproom Trivia
Fridays: Music Bingo
Mar 12: Kelsey Hurley
Mar 19: Brooke McBride
Mar 20: Mark Dillon & Friends
Mar 26: Analog Crash
Apr 2: J Floyd and the Grave Sitters
Apr 3: Randolph Jazz Band
Apr 9: Love & Valor
Apr 16: 80’s Unleashed
CHARLOTTE
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600
Mar 10: Celtic Woman
Mar 11: Iliza
Mar 16: Tyler, The Creator
Mar 25: TOBYMAC
Mar 25: Rodney Carrington
Mar 30: Bob Dylan
Apr 1: Marisela
Apr 8: Brian Regan
Apr 9: No Remorse Comedy Tour
Apr 16: For King & Country
CMCU Amphitheatre
former Uptown Amphitheatre
820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555
Apr 20: Modest Mouse
May 3: Khruangbin
May 16: Leon Bridges
May 22: Parway Drive
Jun 5: Barenaked Ladies
Jun 8: Russ
The Fillmore
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970
Mar 9: Theory of a Deadman
Mar 10: Dylan Scott
Mar 11: Conan Gray
Mar 12: Badfish
Mar 13: Jazmine Sullivan
Mar 15: Jesse & Joy
Mar 17: Chelsea Cutler
Mar 18: Oliver Tree
Mar 21: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Mar 22: 311
Mar 23: Underoath Voyeurist
Mar 25: Lane 8
Mar 26: Epik High
Apr 2: KALEO
Apr 6: Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292
Apr 30: Jimmy Buffet
May 8: AJR - The OK Orchestra Tour
May 12: Tim McGraw
May 24: Foo Fighters
May 29: Nick Cannon
DURHAM
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030
Mar 12: Mike Bigbiglia
Mar 13: The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
Mar 15: Graham Nash
Mar 21: Sonia De Los Santos, La Golondrima
Mar 29: Welcome to Night Vale
Apr 1: Trevor Wallace
Apr 2: Gary Gulman
Apr 2: Magic of African Rhythm
Apr 8: Vir Das’ Manic Man
Apr 9: Kountry Wayne
Apr 14: Steve Hackett
Apr 16: Tommy Emmanuel
Apr 21: Little Feat
Apr 22: Three Dog Night
Apr 29: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
DPAC
123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787
Mar 9, 11: Bert Kreischer
Mar 12: Iliza
Mar 16: Celtic Woman
Mar 19: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Mar 20: Wow in the World
Mar 22: Joe Bonamassa
Mar 24: Gregory Alan Isakov
Mar 25: Nate Bargatze
ELKIN
Reeves Theater
129 W Main St | 336.258.8240
Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam
Mar 11: Amythyst Kiah
Mar 12: Ben Sollee
Mar 18: Liam Purcell and
Cane Mill Road
Mar 19: Unspoken Tradition
Mar 25: Yachtical Mystery Tour
Mar 26: The Revelers
Apr 1: Western Centuries
Apr 2: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
Apr 9: Tinsley Ellis
Apr 15: Luke Mears Band
Apr 22: The Malpass Brothers
Apr 23: Todd Snider
Jun 3: Paul Thorn
GREENSBORO
Arizona Pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
Apr 9: Dragonforce w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires
Apr 26: Escape The Fate
w/ The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed
Barn Dinner Theatre
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Mar 12-Apr 3: Smoke on the Mountain
Apr 9-May 7: Crowns
Mar 14-Jun 25: Groovin’
Baxter’s Tavern
536 Farragut St | 336.808.5837
Apr 1: Whistler w/ Pathway, Fowler, and Fox Season
Apr 24: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
Carolina Theatre
310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605
Mar 13: Doug Baker
Mar 15: Cane Mill Road
Mar 18: Carly Burruss and Casey Noel
Apr 1: Beatles vs Stones
Apr 2: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Apr 9: Gregory Amos
Apr 15: A Purple Rain Experience
Comedy Zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
Mar 11-12: Mutzie
Mar 18-20: Nick Thune
Mar 25-27: Steven Trevino
Apr 1-3: Jason Banks
May 5: Shayne Smith
Cone Denim
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
Mar 11: Niko Moon
Mar 19: Steel Panther
Apr 7: Key Glock
Flat Iron
221 Summit Ave | 336.501.3967
Mar 10: Chasing Sunsets
Mar 31: Marcus Rezak’s Truth in Sound
Garage Tavern
5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020
Mar 10: Big Bump
Mar 11: Gipsy Danger
Mar 12: Huckleberry Shyne
Mar 17: Hotwax & The Splinters
Mar 19: Tin Can Alley
Mar 25: Brothers Pearl
Mar 26: Stephen Legree Band
Greensboro Coliseum
1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Mar 11: Korn, Chevelle, Code Orange
Mar 12: No Cap Comedy Tour
Mar 19: The Avett Brothers
Mar 20: Maxwell
Mar 31: Rod Wave, DaBaby, and Boosie Badazz
Apr 1: Slipknot
Apr 2: New Edition w/ Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
Apr 5: Justin Bieber
Apr 9: Katt Williams
Apr 19: Elton John
Little Brother Brewing
348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678
www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew
Mar 18: Paleface
Piedmont Hall
2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400
Mar 26: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves
South End Brewing Co.
117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Steven Tanger Center
300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500
Mar 10: Bert Kreischer
Mar 12: 90’s Kickback Concert Part 2
Mar 13: The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Mar 15: Anne Lamott
Mar 19: The Ten Tenors
Mar 24: Rodney Carrington
Mar 26: Walker Hayes
Apr 1: Bob Dylan
The Idiot Box Comedy Club
503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699
Mar 12: David Goolsby
Mar 18: Steve Lesser
Mar 19: Erik Terrell
Mar 26: Brian O’Sullivan
Mar 26: Juice Adkins
Apr 2: Lindsay Glazer
Apr 9: Paul Hooper
Apr 30: Pedro Gonzalez
HIGH POINT
After Hours Tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
www.facebook.com/AfterHoursTavernHighPoint
Mar 12: Fair Warning
Mar 18: Slightly Emotional
Mar 19: Charos FM
Mar 26: Toyz
Apr 2: Bad Romeo
High Point Theatre
220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401
Mar 17: Sister Sledge feat. Sledgendary
Mar 25: Jump, Jive, & Wail
Mar 26: Sons of Mystro
Apr 9: The Rick Webb Family w/ Tim Lovelace
Apr 10: Me, Myself, & Shirley
Plank Street Tavern
138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016
www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern
Apr 1: Randy Condor Williams
Sweet Old Bill’s
1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476
Mar 10: Decades Band
Mar 17: Johnny O’ and the Jump out Boys
Mar 24: Tin Can Alley
JAMESTOWN
The Deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
Mar 9: Karaoke
Mar 10: Wesley Bryan Acoustic
Mar 11: Room 42
Mar 12: The Plaids
Mar 16: Karaoke
Mar 17: St. Patty with Capt Jack & Silent Disco
Mar 18: Big City (formerly Jukebox Revolver)
Mar 19: Spare Change
Mar 23: Karaoke
Mar 24: Ethan Smith
Mar 25: Radio Revolver
Mar 26: Soul Central
Mar 31: Chris and Dan miller
KERNERSVILLE
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
www.facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Fridays: DJ
Mar 10: Ciera Dumas & Patrick Rock
Mar 11: Brother Pearl, DJ Mike Lawson
Mar 17: St Paddy’s Day Bash
Mar 18: Smashat, DJ Mike Lawson
Mar 26: DJ Mike Lawson
Kernersville Brewing Company
221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283
Thursdays: Trivia
LEWISVILLE
Old Nick’s Pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
Fridays: Karaoke
Mar 26: Hawthorne Curve
LIBERTY
The Liberty Showcase Theater
101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844
Mar 12: Lonestar
RALEIGH
CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111
Apr 23: Jimmy Buffet
May 20: Foo Fithers
May 21: Tim McGraw
Lincoln Theatre
126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400
Mar 9: Badfish: Tribute to Sublime 20 Year Anniversary Tour
Mar 10: Marc Broussard
Mar 11: DUCK w/ JULIA.
Mar 12: The Wild Ones
“Thin Lizzy Tribute”
Mar 15: David Archuleta
Mar 16: Relient K
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800
May 7: AJR
Jun 16: Cody Johnson
Jul 16: Barenaked Ladies
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300
Mar 19: Winter Jam 2022
WINSTON-SALEM
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Earl’s
121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018
Mar 11: The Comedowns
Foothills Brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
Mar 16: Sam Robinson
Midway Music Hall
11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218
www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter
Mondays: Line Dancing w/ Denise
Mar 11: Brett Tolley and Friends
Mar 12: Ea$y Money Duo Tim Sealey and David Winger
Mar 18: Jimmy Shirly Jr and The 8 Track 45 Band
Mar 19: Diamond Edge
Mar 25: Branded
Mar 26: Granite City Rollers
The Ramkat
170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714
Mar 10: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sophia
Mar 11: Magnolia Green, The Pharoah Sisters
Mar 12: Dropping Plates, By George
Mar 15: Tiffany Thompson
Mar 17: The Kneads, Kim Ware, Sugar Meat
Mar 18: Victoria Victoria, The Pinkerton Raid, Cashavelly Morrison
Mar 19: Sona Jobarteh
Mar 23: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Caleb Caudle
Mar 24: Mdou Moctar, Emily Robb
Mar 25: P-90’s, Bangzz
Mar 26: Donna the Buffalo
Mar 31: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sophia
Apr 6: Henhouse Prowlers
Apr 8: The Wormholes, Lofield, The Sun God
Winston-Salem Fairground
421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236
May 20: Classic Country Concert Series
Wise Man Brewing
826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008
Thursdays: Music Bingo
